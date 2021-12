Is the New Yorker in your life tough to buy for? Here's some NYC gifts that will make even the most jaded New York City resident smile. New Yorkers love their city, so if you're shopping for a Gothamite, an NYC-themed gift is always a good bet. Of course, the ultimate gift would be an in-unit washing machine and dryer (a New Yorker can dream!), but that's a pipe dream. Sure, an envelope comprising a gift card for them to blow at either one of the best restaurants in town or on a pair of tickets to see one of the hottest shows on Broadway would slay this holiday, but our NYC-themed suggestions are a bit more creative than that. Anyway, here’s our NYC shopping list including items that show off some of the best New York attractions.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO