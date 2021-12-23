ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Clyburn tests positive for Covid after seeing Biden last week

By Alana Satlin
NBC News
NBC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse Majority Whip Jim Clyburn tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, he said in a statement. Clyburn, D-S.C., said he is asymptomatic. He said that he is fully vaccinated and that he had a booster shot in September. “America is in a new phase of this pandemic," he said....

Comments / 14

Jack Bailey Jr.
4d ago

can't be. impossible. nut job Nancy says everyone has to wear mask to protect from getting the virus so this guy must be faking it.

Reply
5
Mike Constantine
4d ago

Fully vaccinated and boosted, And still gets the virus! There are also reports reports that people who have OMICRON, Half of them are asymptomatic and don't even know they have it! That is the main reason it's spreading so rapidly!

Reply
3
Daily Mail

Democratic Sen. Chris Coons becomes TENTH member of Congress to test COVID positive this week: Joins Jim Reps. Clyburn, 81, and Jan Schakowsky, 77, on infected list as omicron sweeps Capitol

Sen. Chris Coons became the 10th member of Congress to test positive for COVID-19 this week as the omicron variant has let to a spike in cases in Washington, D.C. and across the country. 'In recent weeks I have been tested for COVID-19 regularly, both with rapid tests and PCR...
TheDailyBeast

Whopping 10 Members of Congress Now Have COVID

COVID is making its way around Congress without partisan preference. On Thursday, Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) became the 10th legislator to confirm a positive case since Sunday. He tweeted, “In recent weeks I have been tested for COVID-19 regularly . . . and last night I got bad news—I tested positive. I have minimal symptoms so far and am optimistic I will recover well after isolating and following CDC guidelines.” Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) and Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) both confirmed on Tuesday their own positive cases. As reported by the Daily Mail, both Lee and Malliotakis are vaccinated—and Lee is also boosted—and both reported that they have not experienced severe side effects. Reps. Matt Cartwright (D-PA), Antonio Delgado (D-NY), Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), Jim Clyburn (D-SC) and Jason Crow (D-CO), as well as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Cory Booker (D-NY) have also tested positive.
The Independent

How many lawmakers have tested Covid positive this week?

The US Congress has been hit by a Covid-19 outbreak with at least 10 lawmakers having contracted the disease in the span of a week.The reported infections have occurred even as the US is witnessing the hastening spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.Delaware senator Chris Coon became the 10th and latest member of the Congress to contract Covid, he said in a tweet on Thursday.“In recent weeks I have been tested for COVID-19 regularly, both with rapid tests and PCR tests, and last night I got bad news – I tested positive,” Mr Coon tweeted.“I have minimal symptoms so...
Fox News

Psaki doesn't deny White House COVID-19 outbreak

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday did not deny that there is a COVID-19 outbreak at the White House, saying breakthrough cases are to be expected even though Biden's staff is "99%" vaccinated. During her daily press briefing, Psaki was asked whether there is currently a coronavirus outbreak...
Reuters

Biden says he was tested for COVID-19, no results yet

WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he received another COVID-19 test on Wednesday, five days after exposure to the virus from a member of his staff, but has not received the results yet. Biden tested negative for the virus three days after he was exposed. The...
NBC Miami

Biden Tests Negative for Covid Again Wednesday, Days After Exposure to Person Who Tested Positive

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden received a negative coronavirus test result on Wednesday, days after he was exposed to a staffer who later test positive for the virus. Biden came in close contact Friday with a "mid-level staffer" who later tested positive on Monday morning. The aide spent about 30 minutes near the president on Air Force One on the way from South Carolina to Philadelphia, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.
The Independent

Sen. Elizabeth Warren tests positive for COVID breakthrough

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Sunday she has tested positive for COVID-19 as the country deals with another surge in cases and the emergence of the omicron variant. The Massachusetts Democrat tweeted she's vaccinated, has received her booster shot and is experiencing mild symptoms in a breakthrough case of the virus. “Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted,” she wrote, using the occasion to also urge anyone not vaccinated to do so.Warren didn’t elaborate on where she might have contracted the virus...
Fox News

Biden's COVID vaccine mandate takes another hit in the courts

A U.S. district court in Georgia became the fourth court to enjoin a Biden administration vaccine mandate this week. As with the other trial and appellate courts, District Judge R. Stan Baker found that President Joe Biden had exceeded his authority in mandating the vaccine for all federal contractors. In the meantime, outgoing New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has ordered all private workers to be vaccinated.
