ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Trends for virus troubling, says Gov. DeWine

By Colleen Marshall
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bEboa_0dU6rBQx00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine says the trends for the virus continue to be troubling. Counties with low vaccination rates have alarmingly high infection, hospitalization and death rates.

NBC4’s Colleen Marshall asked about all the misinformation from people who believe, for example, that the animal de-worming drug Ivermectin works against COVID, but vaccines do not.

Jury finds in favor of Columbus police officers in Timothy Davis civil rights lawsuit

“Fran and I have had that same experience as we’ve talked to people,” said Gov. DeWine. “Sometimes friends, sometimes people we meet as we travel around the state, and they tell us, you know, ‘I’m not going to get the vaccine, I’ve done my own research.’

“And when you talk to them, they’ve gone on the internet and they’ve done some research. So you know this is a different situation than we’ve ever had before through any kind of a pandemic. People now can go on the internet and pull up information, but it’s not necessarily correct information.”

The governor says he encourages vaccine doubters to talk to their own doctors or another trusted medical professional.

Watch The Spectrum on January 2, 2022 for the full interview.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 3

Thomas Kraft
5d ago

here's the problem they came out with the vaccine fast with no research on any side effects any long term issues with the vaccine then you start hearing about other people who have had bad reactions from getting the vacanation and you think that I have to trust the manufacturer along with the Government he'll no

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: More than 15,000 new cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Tuesday, Dec. 28, a total of 1,955,403 (+15,403) coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 95,117 (+444) hospitalizations and 11,623 (+42) admissions into the ICU. ODH reported 60 deaths on Tuesday bringing the total to […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

16 people sue Ohio University over COVID rules

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Sixteen people have sued Ohio University over vaccine and health mandates which the civil complaint says are discriminating. The suit was brought on December 7 in the Athens County Court of Common Pleas by lawyers from Mendenhall Law Group, Akron. It claims that Ohio University and its Board of Trustees lack […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Vaccines
Columbus, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Vaccines
Columbus, OH
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s redistricting map arguments reach the state supreme court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday on the challenge against the state’s newest Congressional map, with opponents arguing Republican lawmakers ignored reform Ohioans voted for in 2018. “This case is about how the General Assembly has thumbed its nose at these reforms,” said Ben Stafford, an attorney with Elias […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

What to know about Ohio’s minimum wage increase in 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio’s minimum wage is going up on Jan. 1, 2022. The minimum wage will be $9.30. That’s a 50-cent increase from $8.80 for nontipped employees. Employees with tips will get a wage increase of 25-cents to $4.65. Ohio’s minimum wage was last bumped up 10 cents on Jan. 1, 2021. The […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

SURVEY: Who are the unvaccinated?

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, the U.S. Census Bureau released the results of its latest Household Pulse Survey to break down the raw numbers of people who remain unvaccinated. According to the CDC, they represent about 15% of Americans—and of those, about 42% reported that they “don’t trust the COVID-19 vaccine.” The CDC’s COVID tracker […]
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
NBC4 Columbus

New U.S. attorney for southern Ohio takes office

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The new U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio is from Ohio. The region includes the metro areas of Columbus, Cincinnati, and Dayton. Kenneth Parker has been with the U.S. Attorney’s office since 1999 and credits his village for getting him to where he is today. “When people gave me […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus City Council president tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin said he tested positive for COVID-19. In a tweet posted Tuesday, Hardin said he tested positive Sunday and is not exhibiting any symptoms. Hardin went on to say he has received his booster shot, encouraging Columbus residents to get vaccinated and wear masks. The city […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio doctors say COVID-19 surge hasn’t peaked yet

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – When will the latest COVID-19 surge peak and numbers, when it comes to cases and hospitalizations, trend down again? That’s the question many have as we close out on another year impacted by the pandemic. Both OhioHealth infectious disease expert Dr. Joseph Gastaldo and Ohio State Wexner Medical Center’s Dr. Nicholas […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

70 National Guard now at Mount Carmel East

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Frontline healthcare workers at Mount Carmel East will get help after 70 members of the Ohio National Guard arrived on Tuesday for orientation. Guard members will begin working on Wednesday in non-clinical roles such as patient transport, environmental services, patient safety attendants, stock management and nutrition services, according to a media […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Wcmh#Covid#The Spectrum#Nbc4 Wcmh Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus’ 200th homicide took place in March

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus reached its 200th homicide in 2021 after the county coroner ruled on a March death. Bobby Nesbitt, 60, died on March 10 after an altercation with a family member, Columbus police said. Police announced the Franklin County Coroner’s Office ruling on Nesbitt’s death on Tuesday. According to police, officers responded […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Family’s tragedy turns to help for tornado victims

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WCMH)–When a family reeling from the death of their two-year-old son saw the tornado destruction in the western part of Kentucky, they knew they had to help. “We thought this was our moment to get the community together for good so close to Christmas,” said Elizabeth Vehrs, who lost her son Knox […]
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy