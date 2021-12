NORTH POLE, Alaska — Where is Santa? On December 24, a special team at NORAD will track the man in red on his around-the-world flight. According to NORAD, it all starts with the NORAD radar system called the North Warning System. This powerful radar system has 47 installations strung across Canada's North and Alaska. NORAD makes a point of checking the radar closely for indications of Santa Claus leaving the North Pole every holiday season. The moment our radar tells them that Santa has lifted off, they begin to use the same satellites used in providing air warning of possible missile launches aimed at North America.

POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO