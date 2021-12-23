ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Griffin, former CNN producer pleads not guilty

By Jolie Sherman
 5 days ago

Burlington, VT (WFFF) – Former CNN producer John Griffin has been accused of unlawful sexual activity with minors. The 44-year-old pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempting to coerce and entice girls under 18 to engage in illegal sexual activity and one count of succeeding in such an attempt.

Prosecutors say that Griffin used a sex-themed website to find parents who would allow him to engage in sexual activity with their minor daughters. Griffin is accused of trying to lure four girls, ages 16, 14, 13, and nine, to his Ludlow house by communicating with their parents online.

Court documents show he admitted having “sexually trained” girls as young as seven.

In one chat conversation, he reportedly suggested that a mother in Nevada and her nine-year-old daughter should travel to Vermont where she was directed to and did engage in sexual activity.

Griffin is also accused of trying to delete chat records, encrypt files and pay witnesses, some as much as thirty thousand dollars.

When a parent confided in Griffin about similar criminal sexual behavior against their own baby, he was accused of encouraging it, reportedly saying, “what you’re doing is right, OK?”

Griffin’s lawyer David Kirby asked for an extension to review more documents given “the complexity of the case.” The judge granted Kirby’s request and ordered his client to remain in federal custody.

Kirby has been given until March 2022 to review more documents. In the meantime, Griffin will be detained in New Hampshire with no conditions of release.

