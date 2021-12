Americans are quite confident about the U.S. economy despite headwinds from the fast-spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19 and inflation. Consumers are willing to spend confidently because of a strong labor market, with employers raising wages to fill up the vacancies. In fact, The Conference Board’s Senior Director of Economic Indicators, Lynn Franco, believes that the economy’s current momentum is likely to continue in early 2022 despite serious headwinds.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO