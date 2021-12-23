January 2022's Oscars 'postponed' due to rising cases in COVID-19 variant

Disney’s “Encanto” and Paramount’s “PAW Patrol: The Movie” have snagged China releases for next month, set to debut Jan. 7 and Jan. 14, respectively.
The news marks the first revenue-share import titles to make it into China from their respective studios in quite some time, as the pipeline of Hollywood content in China has run relatively dry as numerous titles have been stuck in censorship limbo without release dates.
“Encanto” was directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, co-written by Bush and Charise Castro Smith, and features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The voice cast includes Stephanie Beatriz, Maria Cecilia Botero, John...
