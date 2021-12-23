ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers' Malik Monk: Out again Thursday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Monk (COVID-19 protocols) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
basketball-addict.com

Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns made headlines on Monday after he decided to call out the Lakers’ Russell Westbrook for allegedly being a stat-chaser. Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors has already fired his shot at Towns over his Russ dig, and now, Sixers superstar Joel Embiid has decided to jump in on the […] The post Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malik Monk
firstsportz.com

“Fake Bully” – Twitter calls out Joel Embiid ‘Soft’ after a nasty scuffle with Montrezl Harrell

The Washington Wizards hosted the Philadelphia 76ers, and the latter came out on top. The Sixers got a big 21-point victory over the Wizards, outscoring them 117-96. Joel Embiid led the Sixers to the victory, scoring 36 points, grabbing 13 rebounds, and blocking two shots. The Sixers got 23 points from Tobias Harris. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring for the Washington Wizards with 17 points.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Covid#Spurs#The Los Angeles Times
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Didn't Talk To Anyone For 2 Weeks After Michael Jordan Told Him: "You Could Wear The Shoes But Never Fill Them"

It is a well-known fact that Michael Jordan had an unmatched mentality when it came to proving his superiority to other players. There are countless stories about Jordan leaving NBA players speechless after interacting with him. But is there any other player whose mentality is simply too much for others? Yes, you guessed it right; we are talking about Kobe Bryant.
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Lakers won't re-sign Isaiah Thomas

The Isaiah Thomas comeback tour sounds like it's hit a bump in the road. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Sunday that the Los Angeles Lakers won't be bringing back the diminutive point guard for a second 10-day contract, though he added that several teams are expected to express interest in the former Boston Celtics All-Star.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
raptorsrepublic.com

The Raptors stood in front of the firing squ– err, Cavaliers and didn’t blink.

Albert Camus made one of the finest literary achievements of his day in observing that the doomed man is free. In L’Étranger, Meursault was wracked by indifference in all things, up to and including the death of his mother. But he eventually found purpose and even a sense of passion after being sentenced to death. Upon finally seeing the prison chaplain, he chases him out of his cell shouting that only he, Merseault, has any certainty. He learned a fact in finally having his fate revealed to him: there is only one certainty to which humanity can aspire.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Cavs forward Kevin Love’s 5-word reaction to epic Lakers-Nets duel

Cleveland Cavaliers fans may not have gotten to see their team play on Christmas Day, but they were treated to an instant classic. The Los Angeles Lakers rallied late to attempt a furious come back against the Brooklyn Nets. Ultimately, LeBron James and co. weren’t able to get the job done, but it was an amazing game for the fans to see.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Gilbert Arenas Controversially Claims Michael Jordan Didn’t Re-Sign With The Wizards Because The Players Didn't Want Jordan Back

Michael Jordan's short-lived stint with the Wizards is not remembered that fondly. Jordan was very old at the time, and no longer the explosive player he once was. While he was still one of the better players in the league at the time, it was clear that this run was more about helping the team find its legs rather than find success.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Lakers Trade Lands Coby White In L.A.

The Los Angeles Lakers landed their superstar point guard this NBA offseason but that does not mean that they are not interested in adding some more depth at the position. This is where the Chicago Bulls could come up in a trade at some point. The Lakers made the biggest...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Cavaliers-Sixers Trade Sends Ben Simmons To Cleveland

Drafted first overall in the 2016 NBA Draft to be the future of the Philadelphia 76ers, Ben Simmons’ time with the Sixers is coming to an end this season. Offensively, he has been a liability for them and while he is a great defender, Simmons himself does not appear to want to be in Philadelphia anymore after requesting a trade in the offseason and refusing to show up to team activities.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy