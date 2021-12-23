Jazz's Miye Oni: Questionable Thursday

Russell Westbrook is one of the best point guards in the league, but there's no doubt that Westbrook causes controversy among fans and analysts due to his playing style. Russell Westbrook is known for his triple-doubles, which are hard to get in the first place. However, some people think that...
Michael Jordan is without a doubt, one of the wealthiest players in NBA history. Jordan was the most lucrative star for the NBA during their biggest period of growth. MJ was money and earned himself and his associates a lot of it during his career. But Jordan has shown that money is not the most important thing to him many times before.
The Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns have the two best records in the NBA this season. But LeBron James does not appear to be giving them the props that they deserve. After James’ Los Angeles Lakers lost their fifth straight game this weekend, the four-time MVP spoke on...
Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns made headlines on Monday after he decided to call out the Lakers’ Russell Westbrook for allegedly being a stat-chaser. Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors has already fired his shot at Towns over his Russ dig, and now, Sixers superstar Joel Embiid has decided to jump in on the […] The post Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Despite putting up insane numbers, Russell Westbrook is one of the most controversial players in the NBA. He plays with heart every single night, but he can often lose control on the offensive end, which results in poor shot selection and many turnovers. On defense, he is frequently caught falling behind.
It is a well-known fact that Michael Jordan had an unmatched mentality when it came to proving his superiority to other players. There are countless stories about Jordan leaving NBA players speechless after interacting with him. But is there any other player whose mentality is simply too much for others? Yes, you guessed it right; we are talking about Kobe Bryant.
The Isaiah Thomas comeback tour sounds like it's hit a bump in the road. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Sunday that the Los Angeles Lakers won't be bringing back the diminutive point guard for a second 10-day contract, though he added that several teams are expected to express interest in the former Boston Celtics All-Star.
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson was involved in a heated moment with a fan during Monday’s 110-104 win over the San Antonio Spurs. At one point, it seemed like Clarkson was ready to go full Ron Artest during the infamous Malice at the Palace but, thankfully, cooler heads prevailed.
The Washington Wizards hosted the Philadelphia 76ers, and the latter came out on top. The Sixers got a big 21-point victory over the Wizards, outscoring them 117-96. Joel Embiid led the Sixers to the victory, scoring 36 points, grabbing 13 rebounds, and blocking two shots. The Sixers got 23 points from Tobias Harris. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring for the Washington Wizards with 17 points.
The Los Angeles Lakers were on the brink of a sensational Christmas Day comeback on Saturday only for their plans to be foiled by a shorthanded Brooklyn Nets side. Russell Westbrook played his part for the Lakers, but it was also his botched dunk at a crucial juncture late in the game that sealed his team’s fate.
The most popular line of thinking right now is that the Boston Celtics will need to part with Jaylen Brown in any deal that involves Damian Lillard. Of course, that’s not popular with Cs fans themselves, but it’s the general consensus when it comes to Lillard landing in Beantown.
Louisville and Air Force will tee it up on Tuesday afternoon in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas in what should be a very interesting matchup between ACC and Mountain West foes. The Cardinals are coming off a disappointing 52-21 loss to rival Kentucky in their regular-season finale, which came...
Michael Jordan's short-lived stint with the Wizards is not remembered that fondly. Jordan was very old at the time, and no longer the explosive player he once was. While he was still one of the better players in the league at the time, it was clear that this run was more about helping the team find its legs rather than find success.
Drafted first overall in the 2016 NBA Draft to be the future of the Philadelphia 76ers, Ben Simmons’ time with the Sixers is coming to an end this season. Offensively, he has been a liability for them and while he is a great defender, Simmons himself does not appear to want to be in Philadelphia anymore after requesting a trade in the offseason and refusing to show up to team activities.
The NFL has made some tweaks to the Week 17 schedule. On Monday, the league announced that two games were shifted for the upcoming week. The Ravens-Rams and Panthers-Saints contests will kick off at different times than originally scheduled. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Ravens at Rams moved to the 1 p.m. ET window.
Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 93-62 victory against Brown on Monday at the Carrier Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Syracuse_Brown_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse dominate second half, cruise to win over...
Central Michigan will travel about 300 miles from Tucson to El Paso to play Washington State in the Sun Bowl after Miami was forced to pull out due to COVID-19 problems. The new matchup marks the first game between these two programs and CMU's first appearance in the historic Sun Bowl.
The Miami Heat’s depth at center, four deep at the start of the season, is down to rookie Omer Yurtseven. Heat captain Udonis Haslem on Tuesday entered NBA healthy-and-safety protocols, possibly sidelining him though the team’s six-game trip that opens Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs. Haslem received his notice ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Washington Wizards at FTX Arena, ...
The Minnesota Timberwolves lost star center Karl-Anthony Towns to the NBA’s health and safety protocols earlier this week, and the team has acted quickly to scoop up a replacement for the big man. According to Shams Charania, the Timberwolves have signed former lottery pick Greg Monroe to a 10-day contract on Sunday.
The Rose Bowl is set to take place in the coming days between Ohio State and Utah. The “Grandaddy of Them All” is has always been one of the best games during bowl season. Recently, there’s been an idea that Buckeyes players view this game as unimportant after losing to Michigan back in late November. That loss knocked OSU out of the College Football Playoff and Big Ten Championship discussion.
Comments / 0