ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Neighbors step up to help victims of Midtown duplex fire

By Autumn Scott, Shay Arthur
WREG
WREG
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40paVv_0dU6p1cW00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some Midtown neighbors are stepping up to help one of their own in need after a fire damaged a duplex Tuesday morning.

The Memphis Fire Department responded to a house fire at 2200 Jefferson Avenue at 8:39 a.m. where smoke could be seen coming from the building.

Firefighters found a man that was lying at the entrance and pulled him to safety. He was treated at the scene and transported to the Regional One Burn Unit in critical condition. He is now in stable condition.

Shooting in Raleigh leaves neighbors with questions

The fire caused more than $150,000 in damages and did damage to the home next door which was the home of 50-year-old Jacquelyn Dunham and her dog. Luckily, they made it out.

Damage from the duplex fire. (Courtesy: G. Waddell)

WREG talked to Dunham on the phone Thursday as she was busy sorting out what she’s doing next.

She’s been able to stay hopeful with the help of Laura Houseal and countless other neighbors finding ways to lend a hand. Offering money, help moving items from inside the home, even while we were out talking today another neighbor stopped by saying she might have a place for Dunham to stay.

“It has been absolutely amazing to see all the neighbors wanting to donate and bring her whatever they need,” Houseal said.

While Houseal just got to know her neighbor in the last two days, she learned Dunham has had a difficult year.

Man sets fire to car and house after being kicked out, police say

“Her car was just put in the shop and then I found out her son passed away in May, on Memorial Day. So she’s lost her house, her son, her job because of COVID,” Houseal said.

Dunham said she is grateful to those reaching out.

“I really do appreciate everything everybody is doing for me in the neighborhood,” she said. “I’m trusting that God will provide, that he has a plan and I’m going to get through this. And in the last two days it’s really opened my eyes to some really wonderful people in Memphis, TN and our neighborhood.”

One of Dunham’s neighbors set up a GoFundMe to help her find a stable place to stay. If you would like to contribute, click here .

The fire department says the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

Man killed in Frayser shooting, neighbors react

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a shooting in Frayser on Monday night. Officers responded to a shooting around 10:30 p.m. in front of the Ridgecrest Apartments at Range Line and Woodcliff Drive where they located a man shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene. People living along Range Line in Frayser […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

House fire near Sardis kills two people

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — Two people are dead after a fire in Panola County, Mississippi turned fatal Tuesday morning. According to the Panola County Coroner, the victims have been identified as Jaylashun Gardner, 18, and Roosevelt Coley, 49. Firefighters said the fire happened at a home in Sardis on the 300 block of Greenhill Circle […]
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
WREG

Memphis breaks homicide record, MPD solves over half

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Memphis sees a record-breaking year of violence, the police department says they have solved more than half of the city’s homicides. So far this year, MPD reported a record-breaking 339 homicides. While the case load is heavy, MPD tells WREG that 201 cases have been solved, meaning either the killing was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man carjacked while pumping gas on Christmas Eve

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for two suspects who they say stole a vehicle on Christmas Eve while the owner of the car was pumping gas. MPD responded to a carjacking call on the 600 block of Chelsea Avenue around 5:40 a.m. The victim said he was pumping gas when two armed men approached […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
WREG

Sherwood Forest shooting sends two to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting off the 1000 block of S. Highland Monday where a man and a woman had been wounded. Police said that the man was sent to the hospital in non-critical condition, and the woman was critical. MPD said they have a man in custody, and that the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man wanted for capital murder arrested near Wolfchase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police arrested a man wanted for capital murder during a traffic stop near Wolfchase on Monday. Officers were on a routine patrol around 11:30 a.m. in the shopping center on Giacosa Place off of Germantown Parkway when they observed a car with a broken brake light and the driver not wearing […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One shot at tobacco store in Mississippi

SENATOBIA, Miss.– A Mississippi man is recovering Monday night after he was shot at a Senatobia tobacco store. According to Senatobia Police, the man was shot in the leg at the Tobacco Superstore on Highway 51 around 4:47 p.m. He was transported to Regional One in Memphis for his injury. Police say the Tate County […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

Christmas Eve becomes nightmare after head-on crash in Millington

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Christmas Eve turned into a nightmare for a Memphis family with a popular eatery in Cooper-Young. 20-year-old Savannah Jeffrey, daughter of Kristie and Adam Jeffrey who own Imagine Vegan Cafe, was seriously injured in a head on crash in Millington. (Above) Pictures of the Christmas Eve crash show the carnage left after a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midtown#Duplex#Weather#Firefighters#Covid
WREG

Bill Gibbons talks police increase

Police say over 330 people have been killed in Memphis this year, and the police chief launched a recruiting effort for officers offering a $15,000 sign-on bonus. Bill Gibbons, executive director of the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission, spoke with us on Tuesday to discuss if more officers in Memphis is the answer to the crime […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

COVID testing demands create long lines at Southeast Memphis clinic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds of cars lined up outside the Poplar Healthcare COVID testing site for ours waiting to get a PCR test Tuesday. With an increase in demand, testing kits are becoming harder and harder to find. People packed Poplar Healthcare off Hacks Cross Road on Monday morning waiting on a COVID as seen […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis Police searching for suspect in Wendy’s shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the suspect responsible for gunning down a Wendy’s employee in Raleigh in December. Memphis Police identified the victim as Terrance Edwards. “It’s been a major void without his presence it really don’t feel the same,” Trent Wyke, a co-worker said. Wyke said the dispute was possibly over […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One shot near Jackson and Bellevue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police were at the scene of a shooting just before 5 a.m. Monday near Jackson and Bellevue. One male victim was taken away by ambulance from a gas station on the corner. Police said he was in critical condition. Police said the shooting happened a couple of blocks east, at Jackson and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WREG

20 years later, Collierville man’s murder unsolved

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The hurt in Rickey Walker’s voice is undeniable. For the last 20 years, his life has been difficult, especially around the Christmas holidays. On Dec. 9, 2001 Collierville police say someone robbed and shot Walker’s father, George T. Walker, a United States Army veteran and the first African-American police officer on the […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Shelby County reports major spike in COVID-19 cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County is now experiencing a 5th surge in COVID cases fueled by holiday celebrations and the highly contagious Omicron variant. Startling new data released from the Shelby County Health Department shows more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases reported since Christmas Eve. Increases have been reported all over the U.S. that seem […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

MPD searching for Walmart shoplifter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police posted three images on their Facebook page Sunday after a man was reportedly seen shoplifting several cases of beer on December 23. Police said the man loaded a shopping cart with five cases of beer and walked out of the store. MPD said that the man was driving a mid-sized […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man charged with 2 murders in Helena-West Helena

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A man accused in a shooting that canceled an Arkansas city’s Christmas parade has now been charged in the deaths of two men who were shot days earlier. Michael Rogers, 31, is charged with two counts of capital murder and terroristic act in the deaths of Eddie Trancy, 21, and Avin […]
HELENA-WEST HELENA, AR
WREG

TN highway patrol announces New Year’s Eve holiday enforcement plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol announced its safety enforcement plan for the New Year’s Eve holiday on Tuesday. The plan will begin on Friday, Dec. 31 at 6:00 p.m. and end on Sunday, Jan. 2 at midnight. State troopers will conduct traffic patrols including seat belt, driver’s license, and sobriety checkpoints. Colonel Matt […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Community mourns 12-year-old killed in Orange Mound shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hearts are broken across Memphis after a 12-year-old boy was shot inside his Orange Mound home early Christmas morning while playing video games. Twelve-year-old Artemis Rayford was shot and killed at around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, leaving neighbors heartbroken. A GoFundMe page has been setup to help cover funeral costs. “He won’t […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores Dec. 20-27

Previous Restaurant Report Cards Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest Scores: VFW Post #7175 – 644681 Cuba Millington Rd. Millington, TN 38053Violations include: no employee health policy, hand sink not stocked and not working, […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

WREG

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy