Neighbors step up to help victims of Midtown duplex fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some Midtown neighbors are stepping up to help one of their own in need after a fire damaged a duplex Tuesday morning.

The Memphis Fire Department responded to a house fire at 2200 Jefferson Avenue at 8:39 a.m. where smoke could be seen coming from the building.

Firefighters found a man that was lying at the entrance and pulled him to safety. He was treated at the scene and transported to the Regional One Burn Unit in critical condition. He is now in stable condition.

The fire caused more than $150,000 in damages and did damage to the home next door which was the home of 50-year-old Jacquelyn Dunham and her dog. Luckily, they made it out.

Damage from the duplex fire. (Courtesy: G. Waddell)

WREG talked to Dunham on the phone Thursday as she was busy sorting out what she’s doing next.

She’s been able to stay hopeful with the help of Laura Houseal and countless other neighbors finding ways to lend a hand. Offering money, help moving items from inside the home, even while we were out talking today another neighbor stopped by saying she might have a place for Dunham to stay.

“It has been absolutely amazing to see all the neighbors wanting to donate and bring her whatever they need,” Houseal said.

While Houseal just got to know her neighbor in the last two days, she learned Dunham has had a difficult year.

“Her car was just put in the shop and then I found out her son passed away in May, on Memorial Day. So she’s lost her house, her son, her job because of COVID,” Houseal said.

Dunham said she is grateful to those reaching out.

“I really do appreciate everything everybody is doing for me in the neighborhood,” she said. “I’m trusting that God will provide, that he has a plan and I’m going to get through this. And in the last two days it’s really opened my eyes to some really wonderful people in Memphis, TN and our neighborhood.”

One of Dunham’s neighbors set up a GoFundMe to help her find a stable place to stay. If you would like to contribute, click here .

The fire department says the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.