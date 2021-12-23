How the Jets Are Handling Their COVID-19 Outbreak

The Jets' COVID-19 outbreak continued to grow on Wednesday as head coach Robert Saleh, along with three additional players, tested positive for the virus.

New York now has 18 individuals within the organization in COVID protocols as of late Wednesday night, a number that could grow at any moment. That list of players includes defensive end John Franklin-Myers, defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi, gunner Justin Hardee and rookies Alijah Vera-Tucker and Michael Carter II.

On Wednesday, safety Ashtyn Davis, tight end Kenny Yeboah and defensive lineman Jonathan Marshall were added to the team's COVID list.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley said he and his teammates were "blindsided" by the news that their head coach had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Obviously we were all shocked," Mosley told reporters. "Hoping he's feeling good, hope his family is okay and hopefully we get him back too at the end of the week, but safety and family is always first."

Left tackle George Fant added that he feels bad for the players that have been impacted, keeping many of them from playing this week, but also provided a positive spin to the situation.

"I guess it's our turn," Fant said. "Now is an opportunity for some of those other guys to go out there and prove what kind of player they are. It's just another hurdle for us to get over."

In Saleh's place, Jets tight ends coach Ron Middleton is serving as New York's head coach. He ran practice on Wednesday and will lead Gang Green on the sideline against the Jaguars on Sunday if Saleh doesn't clear COVID protocols in time.

Middleton, who played 10 seasons in the NFL, has been coaching since 1997, including 11 seasons at the NFL level. Asked if he's ever stepped into a role like this before in his coaching career, Middleton said he was in charge of running a practice while serving as an associate head coach at Duke one time. That pales in comparison to this scenario, though.

The tight ends coach explained that he had just 45 minutes to let everything sink in on Wednesday morning after Saleh notified the coaching staff he had tested positive for COVID and that Middleton would be filling in for him while he's gone. That doesn't mean Middleton isn't prepared to put this team in the best position possible to fight for a victory on Sunday.

"The good thing about this is that there is a good plan in place," Middleton told reporters. "Robert has done a great job of hiring a staff. Of course, I’m a little biased about that, but he has a great plan and he’s very clear with his plan. So, that part, I’m not reinventing the wheel here, I’m just trying to steer the ship, keep the ship steered in the right direction. So far, no issues. Hopefully it stays like that."

Middleton's message to the team on Wednesday was to remember that they are all professionals. Even if this situation could worsen in the coming days, it's important to stay positive and focus on what they can control.

"They didn’t change any of those routing numbers, okay?" Middleton said. "So, let’s go out here and let’s practice and let’s get better and let’s start preparing to get ready to beat the Jaguars on Sunday."

