ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

How the Jets Are Handling Their COVID-19 Outbreak

By Max Goodman
JetsCountry
JetsCountry
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36jAG5_0dU6o8Ti00

The Jets' COVID-19 outbreak continued to grow on Wednesday as head coach Robert Saleh, along with three additional players, tested positive for the virus.

New York now has 18 individuals within the organization in COVID protocols as of late Wednesday night, a number that could grow at any moment. That list of players includes defensive end John Franklin-Myers, defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi, gunner Justin Hardee and rookies Alijah Vera-Tucker and Michael Carter II.

On Wednesday, safety Ashtyn Davis, tight end Kenny Yeboah and defensive lineman Jonathan Marshall were added to the team's COVID list.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley said he and his teammates were "blindsided" by the news that their head coach had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Obviously we were all shocked," Mosley told reporters. "Hoping he's feeling good, hope his family is okay and hopefully we get him back too at the end of the week, but safety and family is always first."

Left tackle George Fant added that he feels bad for the players that have been impacted, keeping many of them from playing this week, but also provided a positive spin to the situation.

"I guess it's our turn," Fant said. "Now is an opportunity for some of those other guys to go out there and prove what kind of player they are. It's just another hurdle for us to get over."

In Saleh's place, Jets tight ends coach Ron Middleton is serving as New York's head coach. He ran practice on Wednesday and will lead Gang Green on the sideline against the Jaguars on Sunday if Saleh doesn't clear COVID protocols in time.

Middleton, who played 10 seasons in the NFL, has been coaching since 1997, including 11 seasons at the NFL level. Asked if he's ever stepped into a role like this before in his coaching career, Middleton said he was in charge of running a practice while serving as an associate head coach at Duke one time. That pales in comparison to this scenario, though.

The tight ends coach explained that he had just 45 minutes to let everything sink in on Wednesday morning after Saleh notified the coaching staff he had tested positive for COVID and that Middleton would be filling in for him while he's gone. That doesn't mean Middleton isn't prepared to put this team in the best position possible to fight for a victory on Sunday.

"The good thing about this is that there is a good plan in place," Middleton told reporters. "Robert has done a great job of hiring a staff. Of course, I’m a little biased about that, but he has a great plan and he’s very clear with his plan. So, that part, I’m not reinventing the wheel here, I’m just trying to steer the ship, keep the ship steered in the right direction. So far, no issues. Hopefully it stays like that."

Middleton's message to the team on Wednesday was to remember that they are all professionals. Even if this situation could worsen in the coming days, it's important to stay positive and focus on what they can control.

"They didn’t change any of those routing numbers, okay?" Middleton said. "So, let’s go out here and let’s practice and let’s get better and let’s start preparing to get ready to beat the Jaguars on Sunday."

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Comments / 0

Related
JetsCountry

Is Robert Saleh Responsible for Bad Jets Defense?

At 3-11, everyone is looking for someone to blame on the New York Jets. The defense has been dismal, but the Jets’ defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich does not shoulder all of the blame. Sure, Ulbrich is the easy target, but we need to remember head coach Robert Saleh’s background...
NFL
JetsCountry

'Barring a Miracle,' Mekhi Becton's Season Is Over

Three-plus months after Mekhi Becton was carted to the locker room with a knee injury, it finally sounds like the left tackle's season is over. Jets head coach Robert Saleh said on Monday that "barring a miracle," Becton will sit for the final two games of the regular season. "We’re...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend’s Gameday Outfit Went Viral Yesterday

Life has been good for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the past month. He has America’s Team on a four-game winning streak and in the playoffs for the first time in three years. Dak dazzled with four touchdowns against Washington yesterday. But his girlfriend Natalie Buffett may have...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Joe Burrow throwing for 525 yards ahead of Chiefs-Bengals showdown

Joe Burrow had a performance for the ages on Sunday during the Cincinnati Bengals’ rout of the Baltimore Ravens, and his showing seems to have caught the attention of plenty of NFL stars. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had clearly caught wind of Burrow’s outing, and had a great reaction during his own post-game interview. Via NFL on CBS, Mahomes had nothing but praise for Burrow, suggesting their Week 17 matchup should be a tight-fought battle.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Fant
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson, Seahawks setting stage for divorce?

The Seattle Seahawks have already lost more games this year than any other season since they drafted Russell Wilson in 2012. Their poor performance has led to another round of trade rumors involving the quarterback, and there are several signs that point toward a breakup. Wilson, who is still considered...
NFL
FanSided

7 Pittsburgh Steelers players that won’t be back in 2022

The Steelers might have a lot of cap space this upcoming offseason but it is time for these relationships to end. Everyone has their eyes on the Steelers for this upcoming offseason as they enter a rebuilding phase. It will be the first time in a while as this team looks for a bunch of answers to fill across their roster. They will have a bunch of money to work with if they so desire to use it.
NFL
The Spun

Cam Newton Sends Clear Message About Matt Rhule

The Carolina Panthers fell to 5-10 after a blowout loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. Fans were upset with the Panthers performance. As well as head coach Matt Rhule’s decision to ride with a two-quarterback system. Both Cam Newton and Sam Darnold saw time behind center in the game.
NFL
NESN

What Bill Belichick Told Patriots Players After Frustrating Loss To Bills

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick’s postgame message to the New England Patriots on Sunday was about what one would expect. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers said the Patriots head coach harped on his team’s slow start and self-inflicted errors after New England lost the Buffalo Bills 33-21 at Gillette Stadium.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Covid#American Football#Gang Green
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans lost it after Bill Belichick gave a classically snarky answer about his New Year's resolution

Bill Belichick was not feeling any lingering holiday warmth following the New England Patriots’ 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 on Sunday. He and the Patriots lost control of the AFC East, with Buffalo likely to finish at No. 1 in the division. So when Belichick faced a kind-spirited question about his New Year’s resolution, the Patriots typically-grumpy coach exercised all his remaining patience to table the question for next week.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll dumbfounded by crucial Russell Wilson, Jason Myers gaffes

The Seattle Seahawks got officially eliminated from the playoff race with a 25-24 loss at home to the Chicago Bears in Week 16. But even with the Seahawks‘ chances to make the trip to the postseason already extremely dim regardless of the outcome of that game, losing to the Bears in front of their home fans was a bitter pill to swallow for Pete Carroll, who spent some time talking about the errors and missed opportunities by Russell Wilson and Jason Myers.
NFL
The Big Lead

5 NFL Coaches Most Likely to Be Fired After This Season

The NFL season is rapidly drawing to a close, which means some teams are gearing up for the postseason, while others are shifting their focus to the offseason. It also means we're just a few weeks away from some head coaches getting fired. The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Steelers were getting beat so badly by the Chiefs that CBS switched to the Raiders taking knees

There’s nothing worse than your favorite NFL team being shifted off of national TV for a more competitive matchup. Pittsburgh Steelers fans had to deal with a lot on Sunday in Week 16 of the season. For starters, the Steelers looked absolutely miserable in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was able to march up and down the field on the Steelers’ defense, while Pittsburgh’s offense labored on all fronts.
NFL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Penalty on Cincinnati for pre-game call

Alabama Football and the Cincinnati Bearcats program are a world apart in terms of post-season experience. Another example showing that, occurred on Monday. A short prelude is needed. Cincinnati plays in the colors black and red. As the home team in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama chose its crimson jerseys with white pants. The Bearcats then selected a white jersey with black pants.
CINCINNATI, OH
JetsCountry

JetsCountry

New York City, NY
363
Followers
466
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

JetsCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Jets

Comments / 0

Community Policy