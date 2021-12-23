ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six Kansas City Chiefs players named to 2022 Pro Bowl team

By Makenzie Koch
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 5 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Six Kansas City Chiefs players have been named to the 2022 Pro Bowl roster on Wednesday.

The Chiefs are one of just three NFL teams sending six or more players to the NFL all-star game. The Indianapolis Colts have seven players on the Pro Bowl roster while the Los Angeles Chargers, who the Chiefs just defeated in overtime last week, also have six Pro Bowlers this season.

Chiefs fans learned earlier this week that tight end Travis Kelce had already earned a spot . He was one of five NFL stars who appeared on billboards in Las Vegas, the host city for this season’s Pro Bowl.

This is Kelce’s seventh Pro Bowl selection. He came in third overall in fan voting behind only the Colts’ Jonathan Taylor and San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa.

Chiefs, Packers share best odds to win Super Bowl LVI

It probably won’t come as a surprise that quarterback Patrick Mahomes was also selected to the AFC’s roster. It’s the fourth time he’s been deemed a Pro Bowler. But the Chargers’ Justin Herbert has been named as the conference’s starting quarterback. The Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson has also been selected.

In the NFC, Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady and Arizona Cardinals’ Kyler Murray were selected as quarterbacks.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill, safety Tyrann Mathieu, offensive tackle Orlando Brown and defensive end Chris Jones have all been named to the Pro Bowl as well. Hill, Brown and Jones have all been selected as starters.

This is Hill’s sixth Pro Bowl selection, and Brown, Jones and Mathieu’s third selection each.

Despite leading fan voting at his position, the Chiefs’ rookie center Creed Humphrey wasn’t named to this year’s Pro Bowl.

The Pro Bowl announcement comes as the Chiefs are riding a seven-game winning streak after a 3-4 start. They sit atop the AFC standings as they jockey for their third trip to the Super Bowl in four years.

But they’re also struggling with a COVID outbreak that has 12 players on the reserve/COVID list as of Wednesday night, including stars like Hill and Kelce.

So far, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he has not had any conversations with the league about rescheduling their upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers .

The 2022 Pro Bowl game is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. See the full Pro Bowl rosters here .

KOLR10 News

Kelce-less Chiefs start strong against Steelers

(AP)– Patrick Mahomes sure didn’t need tight end Travis Kelce on the Kansas City Chiefs’ opening series against Pittsburgh. Mahomes was 7 of 8 for 58 yards and connected with six different targets in a 14-play, 83-yard touchdown drive. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire bounced off Robert Spillane and into the end zone to give the […]
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
State
Kansas State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Steelers were getting beat so badly by the Chiefs that CBS switched to the Raiders taking knees

There’s nothing worse than your favorite NFL team being shifted off of national TV for a more competitive matchup. Pittsburgh Steelers fans had to deal with a lot on Sunday in Week 16 of the season. For starters, the Steelers looked absolutely miserable in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was able to march up and down the field on the Steelers’ defense, while Pittsburgh’s offense labored on all fronts.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Joe Burrow throwing for 525 yards ahead of Chiefs-Bengals showdown

Joe Burrow had a performance for the ages on Sunday during the Cincinnati Bengals’ rout of the Baltimore Ravens, and his showing seems to have caught the attention of plenty of NFL stars. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had clearly caught wind of Burrow’s outing, and had a great reaction during his own post-game interview. Via NFL on CBS, Mahomes had nothing but praise for Burrow, suggesting their Week 17 matchup should be a tight-fought battle.
NFL
Person
Orlando Brown
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Tough Travis Kelce News

The Kansas City Chiefs will be forced to square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers without a vital piece of the offense. Earlier this week, star wide receiver Tyreek Hill and superstar tight end Travis Kelce were both placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. On Saturday, Hill tested out of the protocol and became eligible to play.
NFL
FanSided

3 Chiefs that probably won’t return to Kansas City in 2022

The Chiefs may not have the money to bring back these three stars next season, for better or worse. The Chiefs are entering a time in their franchise where the quarterback will be taking a major bulk of the cap space. Patrick Mahomes will be entering the first year of his 10-year contract in 2022, making a little over $35 million. Because of this, the Chiefs will have to cut players that either take up a lot of cap space and/or have underperformed in recent seasons.
New York Post

Brittany Matthews sends Chiefs doubters message after clinching division

Brittany Matthews is sticking it to Chiefs critics. After Kansas City clinched the AFC West title for the sixth consecutive year on Sunday, Matthews, who’s engaged to quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tweeted a message to those who questioned the team. “Playoffs here they come,” Matthews began. “& if you doubted...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce live-tweeting Week 16 game, hyping up his teammates

The Kansas City Chiefs are without star TE Travis Kelce this week as he remains in the league’s COVID protocols following a positive test on Monday. This is the first game that Kelce has outright missed since his rookie season, during which he dealt with a knee injury. He’s missed a few Week 17 games during his career where the starters sat, like during Patrick Mahomes’ first start in 2017, but those have been his lone absences.
NFL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Call: Bengals anger Ravens coach with late bomb; Steelers now need help from Chiefs; Browns favored at Heinz Field

In Monday’s “First Call,” the Steelers just got thrashed by the Kansas City Chiefs. Now they need the Chiefs to do the same thing to the Cincinnati Bengals next week. Meanwhile, the Bengals appeared to anger Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh at the end of their game Sunday. Antonio Brown had quite the return performance. And the Cleveland Browns are still behind Baker Mayfield.
NFL
