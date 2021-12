GREENWOOD, Ind. — A man who police said stole $500,000 worth of jewelry is now in the Johnson County Jail, more than nine years after the alleged heist happened. Johnson County deputies traveled to Georgia to arrest 36-year-old Osneil Labrada-Guillen, who is facing charges of burglary at the the McGee & Co. Fine Jewelers store in Greenwood in 2012.

