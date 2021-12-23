Australian court voids govt Beetaloo drilling grants to Empire Energy arm

The Philippines has lifted a four-year-old ban on open-pit mining for copper, gold, silver and complex ores, marking the second landmark policy move this year as the government tries to revitalise the industry.Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Roy Cimatu has signed an administrative order lifting the ban, Mines and Geosciences Bureau Director Wilfredo Moncano said on Tuesday.The government imposed the ban in 2017, when the ministry, which oversees the mining industry, was led by an anti-mining advocate who had blamed the sector for extensive environmental damage.After several years of restrictive policies that have been blamed for stagnating the industry, the...
