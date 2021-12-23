ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowellville, OH

Lowellville superintendent resigns; school board votes against renewing contract

By Stan Boney
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qb98f_0dU6llW300

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — The Lowellville School Board voted Wednesday night not to renew the contract of superintendent Geno Thomas.

The move comes two days after Thomas announced he’d be resigning when his contract expires July 31.

Changes coming to taxes in the new year

Thomas has been Lowellville’s superintendent for eight years. In his letter to the school board, Thomas wrote that his contract does allow him to resign earlier and that he will be resigning two weeks after he’s employed by another school district.

Recently, I’ve been seeking employment outside of Lowellville which the Board was aware to move closer to my family. I submitted my resignation letter early to allow the Board ample time to search for a qualified and experienced replacement and have a smooth transition.

On December 20, 2021, I tendered my resignation in compliance with my employment contract to the Board of Education in which they acknowledged receipt. Due to the fact that my resignation is effective no later than July 31, 2022, I don’t know why the Board decided to vote to non-renew my contract effective July 31, 2022.

Geno Thomas

He asked the Board, out of professional courtesy, to approve an earlier resignation.

We contacted two members of the Lowellville School Board but have not heard back. According to Thomas, he remains the superintendent of Lowellville Schools at this time.

Thomas’ full resignation letter is available below.

Lowellville superintendent Geno Thomas resignation letter
Download Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Lowellville, OH
Education
State
Ohio State
Lowellville, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Lowellville, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After Thomas#Weather#The Board Of Education#Lowellville Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WKBN

Legislatures in US poised to act on abortion rights

Because the process began two years ago, it's a coincidence that Vermont lawmakers will be considering the Reproductive Liberty Amendment while the U.S. Supreme Court is considering a case that could severely erode a right that has stood for half a century.
MONTPELIER, VT
WKBN

WKBN

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy