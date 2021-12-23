Neo and Trinity plug back in, in 'The Matrix Resurrections'

Warning: This article contains a mild spoiler for The Matrix Resurrections. In the world of the Matrix, everything is more than it seems — and the same goes for Chad. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are miraculously back as Neo and Trinity in The Matrix Resurrections, though they died during the events of the last movie, released 18 years ago. Their minds are once again locked inside the simulated reality from which the franchise derives its name, but they have no memory of their past lives. Neo, now going by Thomas Anderson, is an award-winning developer of a popular video game series called (wink, wink) The Matrix, but he's losing his grip on real life. Meanwhile, Trinity is Tiffany, a motorcycle-loving mom married to a guy named Chad.

