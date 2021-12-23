ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

‘Home Alone’ Actor Devin Ratray Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend While Attending Fan Convention

By Tom Tapp
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago

The actor who played Buzz McCallister, the older brother of Macaulay Culkin’s character in Home Alone and Home Alone 2, was arrested while in Oklahoma for a fan convention this month, according to local news reports .

Devin Ratray , 44, was in Oklahoma City in early December for an appearance at OKC Pop Christmas Con, a two-day event where he was billed as one of the main attractions.

According to reports, the actor and his girlfriend were out drinking when they were approached by two women asking for his autograph. Ratray’s girlfriend reportedly gave the women autographed cards for free. That decision later became a point of contention between the two.

Their disagreement allegedly turned violent once the couple returned to their hotel room, with Ratray accused of choking the woman there.

“[The] victim had trouble breathing while she was being strangled and while the defendant’s hand was over her mouth,” Detective Joseph Burnett of the Oklahoma City Police Department wrote in his report.

The woman managed to free herself, but Ratray then allegedly punched her in the face before she was able to flee the room.

Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Powers filed the charges against the actor December 21 in Oklahoma County District Court.

In addition to the Home Alone films, Ratray has appeared in Alexander Payne’s Nebraska and the Jennifer Lopez-starring Hustlers .

He has a long list of TV credits, including guest spots on Law & Order, Blue Bloods, The Good Wife, Hawaii Five-O, Chicago Med and Russian Doll . He also appeared as Tinfoil Kevin in the first two seasons of The Tick .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Deadline

Jean-Marc Vallée Dies: Director Of ‘Dallas Buyers Club,’ ‘Big Little Lies’ & ‘Sharp Objects’ Was 58; Heart Attack Believed To Be The Cause

UPDATE: Deadline is hearing from multiple sources that the shocking death of filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée resulted from a heart attack, while at his cabin on the river outside of Quebec City, where he was preparing to receive guests the following  day. So it is considered likely he passed December 25 and was found the following morning. Vallée was known as a fitness fanatic and a teetotaler, a practitioner of the Wim Hoff fitness method, which is not for the faint of heart. We will update the official cause of death when it is released. Following Deadline’s reveal of the filmmaker’s...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Food Network’s ‘Worst Cooks In America’ Murder Suspect Has To Submit DNA

Ariel Robinson, the former Worst Cooks in America Season 20 winner on the Food Network who stands accused of homicide by child abuse, has been ordered to submit to a DNA test, according to online court records. Robinson was arrested in January of this year for the death of Victoria Rose Smith, who had been placed in Robinson’s care by the South Carolina Dept. of Social Services. No trial date has been set, but is expected by the summer. The accused was the winner of the reality competition Worst Cooks in America on the Food Network. That season’s finale aired Aug. 2,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

‘Hamilton’s L.A. Production Will Be Dark For Three-Plus Weeks Amid More Breakthrough Covid Cases – Update

UPDATED, 2 p.m.: The L.A. room where is happens is going to be dark for the next three-plus weeks. The producers of Hamilton said today that its performances at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood have been canceled through January 23 because of breakthrough Covid cases. Shows will resume on Wednesday, January 26. “With COVID-19 cases still rising in Los Angeles each day, the Omicron variant has yet to peak, and we expect many refunds and suppressed sales for the next several weeks,” says Producer Jeffrey Seller. “In consultation with our epidemiologist, we are proactively and immediately cancelling performances thru January 23. We...
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

Wanda Young Dies: Singer For The Marvelettes On ‘Please Mr. Postman’ Was 78

Wanda Young, one of the original Marvelettes on Motown’s Tamla label in the 1960s and later the group’s lead singer, has died. She was 78 and passed on Dec. 15 in Garden City, Michigan from complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, according to her daughter. Young joined the Marvelettes as they signed their first record deal with Motown. The group scored Motown’s first song to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart in 1961. The song also was No. 1 on the R&B chart. “Please Mr. Postman” became the Marvelettes signature, and has since been covered by many acts,...
GARDEN CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
Oklahoma County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
County
Oklahoma County, OK
State
Hawaii State
State
Nebraska State
Deadline

‘Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune’ Tops Tuesday Demo & Viewers; ‘The Year: 2021’ Ties With ‘Trolls,’ ‘The Neighborhood’ & More

ABC took a look back at the past year with its two-hour retrospective The Year: 2021, which tied with multiple titles atop the primetime broadcast landscape Tuesday. Anchored by Robin Roberts, The Year: 2021 earned a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.41 million viewers, per Nielsen fast affiliates. The annual ABC special revisited some of the year’s most notable moments including vaccine distribution, modern space exploration and more. The special tied in demo rating with CBS’ The Neighborhood (0.3, 3.43M) and Bob Hearts Abishola (0.3, 2.83M) and NBC’s presentation of Trolls (0.3, 1.48M). ABC won the final Monday primetime of...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Charlie Hunnam-Mel Gibson Action Comedy ‘Last Looks’ Gets February Release Date In RLJE Films Deal

EXCLUSIVE: RLJE Films has acquired North American rights to Last Looks, an action comedy toplined by Charlie Hunnam and Mel Gibson. Morena Baccarin, Rupert Friend, Dominic Monaghan, Lucy Fry and Cliff “Method Man” Smith also star in the pic, directed by Tim Kirkby (Brockmire) and originally titled Waldo after the lead character in Howard Michael Gould’s L.A. detective novel series on which the film is based. RLJE Films is planning a February release day-and-date in theaters and on VOD. Adapted by Gould (Mr. 3000) and named after the first book in his three-book series, Last Looks introduces to the big screen Charlie...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Kings Of Napa’ Bows Official Trailer And Key Art For New OWN Drama

A first look at the new series The Kings of Napa is out, spotlighting the drama before its season premiere on January 11 at 8 PM ET/PT on OWN. The Kings of Napa is from writer and executive producer Janine Sherman Barrois (Claws, Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker) and Warner Bros. Television. The series details the drama at the House of Kings vineyard in Napa. California, owned by the Kings, an aspirational African American family whose wealth and status land them on the pages of design magazines and society pages. The wine business has brought the family success...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Wayne Thiebaud Dies: California Painter Of the Everyday Was 101

Wayne Thiebaud, a Sacramento-based artist and teacher famous for his colorful paintings of desserts and California landscapes, died Dec. 25 at the age of 101. Thiebaud’s death was announced on Instagram by his gallery, Acquavella. “An American icon, Wayne led his life with passion and determination, inspired by his love for teaching, tennis, and above all, making art,” the gallery wrote. “Even at 101 years old, he still spent most days in the studio, driven by, as he described with his characteristic humility, ‘this almost neurotic fixation of trying to learn to paint.’” Born in 1920 in Mesa, Arizona, USA, Thiebaud became an...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Ratray
Person
Alexander Payne
Person
Macaulay Culkin
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Deadline

Hugh Jackman Tests Positive For Covid; Broadway’s ‘Music Man’ Goes Dark Through January 1

We got trouble, my friends, right there in New York City. It’s trouble with a capital T and that rhymes with C, and that stands for … Covid. Broadway’s revival of The Music Man has canceled performances through at least January 1 after star Hugh Jackman tested positive for the coronavirus. The musical’s co-lead, Sutton Foster, revealed late last week that she had tested positive for the virus. But for now, performances are set to resume on Sunday, January 2. It’s just the latest Broadway show forced to go dark as the nation and world endure the latest Covid spike, spurred by the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

‘Fauda’ Season 4: First Teaser Trailer & Images For Hit Israeli Series, Netflix & Yes TV To Launch In 2022

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s your compelling first teaser trailer and images from season four of hit Israeli series Fauda. The Yes Studios drama, which is in mid-production, is scheduled to launch on Israel’s Yes TV in mid 2022 and will be available to stream on Netflix worldwide. The 10-episode season, which looks to be bigger and more international than the three previous seasons, will introduce new threats and new cast members; Doron, played by series co-creator Lior Raz (6 Underground) and the team face simultaneous unrest on two fronts – by Hezbollah activists from Lebanon and Palestinian militants in the West Bank. In addition to Raz,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Mitchells Vs. The Machines’: Read The Screenplay For Netflix’s Animated Family Adventure

The generation gap has inspired many an animated movie. From Ariel defying her father to explore dry land to Moana leaving her family’s island, animated movies often appeal to rebellious kids. The Netflix original The Mitchells vs. the Machines understands the gap but offers some hope for harmonious families. Katie Mitchell (voice of Abbi Jacobson) is a film buff who wants to go to film school. Her father, Rick (Danny McBride), doesn’t quite understand her passion and takes the family on one last bonding trip before Katie leaves. The Mitchells picked the right time to go camping, because computers and robots...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Animated Children’s Series Based On ‘Lil’ Heroes’ NFTs In Works By Edgar Plans, Exile Content Studio & Curatible

EXCLUSIVE: Exile Content Studio has teamed with Spanish artist Edgar Plans and Curatible to launch a Lil’ Heroes NFT collection inspired by Plans’ work, with an animated children’s series as part of a planned Lil’ Heroes entertainment franchise. The NFTs will launch in January, followed by a multi-phase roll-out, including the animated children’s series, a virtual metaverse experience, consumer products and publishing. The deal is part of a long-term, forward-thinking strategy for Exile, a leading content provider for English and Spanish-speaking audiences worldwide, according to the company. “This is our first foray into NFTs and we couldn’t be more excited about partnering...
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Hawaii Five O#Home Alone And#Okc Pop Christmas Con#Blue Bloods#Chicago Med#Russian Doll
Deadline

‘Moulin Rouge!’ Will Be Dark Monday Night Due To Non-Covid Illness – Update

UPDATED, 1:02 PM: The producers of Moulin Rouge! The Musical have canceled Monday night’s 7 p.m. performance because of a non-Covid illness among its company. Refunds are available at point-of-sale. Unfortunately, the 7pm performance tonight, Monday, 12/27 of Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway has been cancelled due to non-COVID related illness in the company. Refunds will be available to all ticketholders for tonight’s performance through the original point of sale. — Moulin Rouge The Musical – Broadway (@MoulinRougeBway) December 27, 2021 PREVIOUSLY, December 17: Moulin Rouge! has canceled Saturday’s matinee and evening performances, with the show expected to resume for Sunday’s matinee at 1:30 p.m. In...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Oregon Man Behind Joe Biden’s Agreement With “Let’s Go, Brandon” Claims It Was A Joke – Update

UPDATE: The Oregon man who prompted President Joe Biden to agree with the vulgar “Let’s go, Brandon” cheer during the annual White House NORAD Santa-tracking phone call now claims it was a joke. “Merry Christmas, and let’s go, Brandon!”Jared Schmeck said during the Friday call, which was enthusiastically echoed by Biden, who said, “I agree.” The “Let’s go, Brandon” cheer has become a euphemism for a more vulgar chant frequently heard at college football games and other public gatherings. It is an expression of disapproval for the president. “At the end of the day, I have nothing against Mr. Biden, but I am frustrated...
POTUS
Deadline

Schwarzenegger Personally Donates 25 Tiny Homes To Homeless Veterans In Los Angeles

“This is what Christmas is all about,” wrote Arnold Schwarzenegger on Twitter yesterday after personally donating 25 “tiny homes” to Los Angeles-area homeless veterans. Schwarzenegger was on hand at the unveiling, tweeting photos and his own thoughts on the process. “All of you have the power to do something for someone else this holiday season,” he wrote. “It doesn’t have to be big. Just give a few minutes of your time to help someone else.” This is what Christmas is all about. All of you have the power to do something for someone else this holiday season. It doesn’t have to be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Jean-Marc Vallée Tributes Pour In: “My Heart Is Broken. My Friend. I Love You,” Reese Witherspoon Writes; Kidman, McConaughey, Canadian PM, Others Also Mourn

Refresh for updates… The news that writer-director Jean-Marc Vallée died suddenly over the weekend at age 58 has spurred reactions from his homey country Canada to Hollywood and beyond. The Montreal-born filmmaker behind Dallas Buyers Club, which won Oscars for Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto, and Wild, which scored nominations for Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, also scored Emmys and Emmy nominations for piloting the HBO limited series Big Little Lies and Sharp Objects, passed away in Quebec City at age 58. Tributes last night and this morning came from those who worked with him including Witherspoon, who starred in Wild and Big...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Deadline

Guillermo del Toro Hid A ‘Mimic’ Easter Egg In His Most Recent Film ‘Nightmare Alley’

Guillermo del Toro has been directing movies since 1986 with his first short film Doña Lupe. Many were familiar with his horror films in the 1990s but it wasn’t until 2006 Pan’s Labyrinth that made him a household name.  Nightmare Alley is his new cinematic venture with an all-star cast including Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, and Rooney Mara. Believe it not, his newest film contains a call back to his 1997 English language debut film Mimic.  In an interview with /Film, art director Tamara Deverell worked on Mimic and came to collaborate again on Nightmare alley and she revealed served as the...
MOVIES
Deadline

Man Who Breached Windsor Castle Security Was Carrying A Crossbow – Update

UPDATED: The 19-year-old man who gained access to the grounds of Windsor Castle while Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II was at home was carrying a crossbow, according to an update from Thames Valley Police and the Metropolitan Police. “The man was taken into custody and has undergone a mental health assessment – he has since been sectioned under the Mental Health Act and remains in the care of medical professionals,” read the police statement. “People detained under the Mental Health Act need urgent treatment for a mental health disorder and are at risk of harm to themselves or others,” per the British National...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

L.A. County Reports 7 New Covid-19 Deaths And 8,891 New Positive Cases

SUNDAY: The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 7 new deaths from Covid-19, as well as 8,891 new positive cases. The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. Today’s data brings the County to a total of 27,546 deaths and 1,616,033 positive cases. At time of reporting, 849 County residents are hospitalized with Covid-19. Testing results are available for nearly 9,943,000 individuals with 15 percent of people testing positive. Today’s positivity rate clocks in at 10.8%. COVID-19 Daily Update:December 26, 2021New Cases: 8,891 (1,616,033 to date)New Deaths: 7 (27,546 to date)Current Hospitalizations: 849 pic.twitter.com/bQRZxnlT2w —...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Heading To Over Half Billion At Domestic Box Office Today

Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, the gift that keeps on giving, raked in an estimated $25.4M on Monday at 4,336 theaters, off 23% from Sunday’s $33.2M, which puts the MCU title at $495.8M in U.S. and Canada. For sure, Spider-Man: No Way Home will click past the half billion mark stateside today; our sources believing a $750M final domestic is possible, which would yield a $610M net profit after all ancillaries. We’ll update you once studios file their official numbers this AM. This morning’s report is based off industry early estimates. For the second Monday of a big Christmas blockbuster, No Way Home files behind 2016’s Rogue...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

34K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy