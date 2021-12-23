‘Home Alone’ Actor Devin Ratray Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend While Attending Fan Convention

The actor who played Buzz McCallister, the older brother of Macaulay Culkin’s character in Home Alone and Home Alone 2, was arrested while in Oklahoma for a fan convention this month, according to local news reports .

Devin Ratray , 44, was in Oklahoma City in early December for an appearance at OKC Pop Christmas Con, a two-day event where he was billed as one of the main attractions.

According to reports, the actor and his girlfriend were out drinking when they were approached by two women asking for his autograph. Ratray’s girlfriend reportedly gave the women autographed cards for free. That decision later became a point of contention between the two.

Their disagreement allegedly turned violent once the couple returned to their hotel room, with Ratray accused of choking the woman there.

“[The] victim had trouble breathing while she was being strangled and while the defendant’s hand was over her mouth,” Detective Joseph Burnett of the Oklahoma City Police Department wrote in his report.

The woman managed to free herself, but Ratray then allegedly punched her in the face before she was able to flee the room.

Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Powers filed the charges against the actor December 21 in Oklahoma County District Court.

In addition to the Home Alone films, Ratray has appeared in Alexander Payne’s Nebraska and the Jennifer Lopez-starring Hustlers .

He has a long list of TV credits, including guest spots on Law & Order, Blue Bloods, The Good Wife, Hawaii Five-O, Chicago Med and Russian Doll . He also appeared as Tinfoil Kevin in the first two seasons of The Tick .