The fiancee of a man shot nine times during an alleged Christmas Eve road rage incident in Texas recalled the scary moments during and immediately after the shooting. Gabriela Granero says she and her 26-year-old fiance, Anthony Hipp, were trying to make a right turn at Westgreen and I-10 in Katy around 8 p.m. Friday when they believe something hit the car. When Hipp got out to check, Granero instantly heard gunshots.

TEXAS STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO