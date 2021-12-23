ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killingly powers past Fitch in wrestling

By Mike DiMauro
 5 days ago
Killingly's Mason Connetti wrestles Fitch's Cisto Mercado in the 106-pound class during Wednesday's match in Groton. (Sarah Gordon/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Groton — A week earlier, Killingly coach Rich Bowen asked a favor of opponent Norwich Free Academy: postpone the season opening meet to a later date because he didn't have enough wrestlers to begin the season.

Bowen realized that not all opponents would acquiesce. Happily, NFA did. Bowen's request came because several of his best wrestlers had just played in the state high school football championship game four days earlier. Not enough Killingly wrestlers had enough practice time to prepare for the season.

The extra week helped, evidenced by Killingly's 57-24 win over Fitch on Wednesday night, during which football players Soren Rief (195), Seth Dootson (171) and Chris Berthiaume (145) all won by pin.

Hardly the point, says Bowen.

"They could end the football season earlier," Bowen said, alluding to how the playoffs run well past Thanksgiving, imperiling wrestling and basketball coaches from full rosters to begin. "I'm all for us having a successful football season. The kids come to us with toughness. But you'd think they would do more to make everything compatible. It's not fair to the kids. It's not fair to all the winter sports."

Bowen called the predicament this year "ridiculous," the combination of last season's hiatus with trying to get football players ready for the mat in a few days.

"I've got kids here — I have no idea how they wrestle," Bowen said. "It takes two to three weeks just to get the basics down. When football runs this late, they're that much farther behind."

Killingly and Fitch were tied at 24 before Mason Connetti (106, pin), Brady Zadora (112, pin), Ian Cathell (120, decision), Kaden Ware (132, pin), Amani Samuel (138, pin) and Berthiaume gave their team six straight victories.

Jack Richardson (152) began the match with a victory for Killingly.

"Tonight was better," Bowen said. "It's a process. I thought some of the kids wrestled well. But we still have some football players we haven't even put out there yet. Our season has begun and they're still not ready. It's not fair to them."

Melakai Maddox (160, pin), John Luethy (182, pin), Cal Meuse (220, pin) and Ty Ambroise (265, pin) all won for Fitch. Ambroise's victory gave the Falcons a brief 24-18 lead.

The Day

The Day

