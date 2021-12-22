ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Rep. Madison Cawthorn getting divorced after less than a year of marriage

By Brett Bachman
Salon
Salon
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38UDO9_0dU6jDuj00

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., is getting divorced after just eight months of marriage.

The Congressman made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday evening, writing in a statement that he and his wife, Cristina Cawthorn, "realized that balance was not attainable, and that we had irreconcilable differences between us."

Rep. Cawthorn, 26, was one of the youngest legislators ever elected when he won his race last year. He and his wife tied the knot in April, with the first-term lawmaker saying at the time that it was the "greatest honor, privilege and adventure" of his life.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

But the life of a Congressman was apparently much more difficult than the pair expected.

"When my wife Christina and I were engaged, I was not a member of Congress," Cawthorn said in the statement Wednesday. "I felt called to serve and we both agreed that I should run. Our victory was unprecedented. But overnight, our lives changed."

"That change has been both hectic and difficult. It's neither the pace nor the lifestyle we had planned for."

Rep. Cawthorn has a long history of advocating for strict gender norms and traditional family structures — and his divorce announcement comes just days after Rep. Cawthorn advised a conference of young conservatives to drop out of school and marry young.

Comments / 3

Related
koalasplayground.com

TW-ent is Reporting that Singer Leehom Wang and Non-celeb Wife Have Divorced After 8 Years of Marriage and Three Kids

I feel like entertainment news is always a surprise even if some cases it’s not. TW-ent is reporting that popular Taiwanese-American singer-songwriter Leehom Wang and his wife of 8-years Lee Jing Lei have divorced already. The gossip is that the two divorced earlier this year and have been discussing divorce since 2017. But back then she got pregnant with their third child so the divorce was put off. The couple married in 2013 and have three kids together. The reason for the divorce is reportedly mother-in-law issues and Lee Jing Lei cannot deal with it anymore. Tabloids are of course pointing to the giant elephant in the room which is that Leehom has been dodging gay rumors for the entirety of his career and his marriage to Lee Jing Lei, who was his fan turned sudden wedding to wife so she got saddled with the beard tag. The divorce rumors have been been speculated since 2019 in earnest due to the two never interacting or posting each other on Instagram though plenty of each with kids pictures. That, and some cryptic posts about end of the journey etc. led to this not surprising news this week about being divorced. Edit: Leehom just confirmed it after I posted this.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Slate

Help! My Husband Threatened Divorce After I Got Mad About Him Being on Adult Dating Sites.

Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. Hurt and betrayed: I recently found out my husband of seven years has been on adult dating sites and OnlyFans. I found multiple purchases from these sites over a year-and-a-half span and had no idea about it. He doesn’t think he cheated since he didn’t physically ever meet these women; I guess he only bought videos or pictures. I am still unsure what exactly transpired.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Crash Course
iheart.com

DeVon Franklin Files For Divorce From Meagan Good After 9 Years

DeVon Franklin and Meagan Good are officially calling it quits. According to reports, the couple announced Tuesday (December 21) they filing for divorce after nine years of marriage. The couple met in 2011 while working on the film Jumping the Broom. They got engaged in May 2012 before marrying in June the same year.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
Item

Husband's little secret revealed after 30 years

DEAR ABBY - I've been with my husband for 41 years, married for 30, but we lived together for five years before we tied the knot. I've just learned he has a son who is two months younger than our son. The mother is a woman he slept with while I was …
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
M. Brown

My advice to any woman having an affair with a married man

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I once wrote about my experience falling in love with a married man. It’s not something I’m proud of but it’s something I choose not to feel shame for anymore, especially after all these years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Relationships
Village Voice

8 Signs Your Marriage Isn’t Going to Work Out

You probably know the statistics, 50 percent of all marriages end in divorce. What may be surprising is that some people who see these numbers and prepare themselves to get divorced actually go on to reconcile their relationship and live happily ever after. A recent survey conducted in 2021 suggested...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: Affair between neighbors leads to awkward silence

Dear Amy: I am a 56-year-old woman. When I was growing up, my father had an affair with “Sarah,” our next-door neighbor. This affair lasted for many years. Everyone knew about it — at least everyone in my family knew (my mom, my brother, and myself). My dad died 17...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

How Being Widowed Is Different from Being Divorced

Loss of a spouse by death is very different from loss of a spouse by abandonment. There are no ceremonies to mark the divorce turning point in life. Perhaps we need to develop divorce funerals to acknowledge the loss. A client whose husband left after 40 years of an enchanted...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

A day after giving birth, I was asked back to work. America needs paid family leave

Twenty-four hours after I gave birth to my second child, my employer called to ask when I planned to return to work. It had been a high-risk pregnancy and a complicated, precarious delivery involving a breech birth. I should have remained in the hospital for several days. But my oldest child – then just a year old – needed major surgery that couldn’t be delayed. So we brought our newborn home and rushed to prepare to leave for a hospital two hours away where our oldest child would have surgery while our newborn was at home being cared for by relatives.
SOCIETY
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
13K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy