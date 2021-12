The Boston Celtics suffered one of their most deflating losses of the season Monday night against the Minnesota Timberwovles. Minnesota entered the clash missing four of its five starters — including its three highest scorers in Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell — and eight players overall but came back late to take down the Celtics at Target Center, 108-103. Boston built up an 11-point first half lead and even when it shrunk still stayed ahead for much of the contest until the Timberwolves opened the final quarter on a 14-2 run to give themselves a lead they never would then surrender.

NBA ・ 18 HOURS AGO