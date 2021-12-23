ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Kern County Sheriff’s Office brings Christmas to ‘brave’ little girl and family

By Rosa Salazar
 5 days ago

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office brought Christmas joy to an 8-year-old-girl and her family after an act of bravery.

According to a social media post by the Kern County Sherriff’s Office, the little girl did not hesitate to dial 911 when her mother needed medical aid on Nov. 30.

While the mother was being treated at the hospital, a deputy stayed with the rest of the family including the young girl and her twin brothers. A family member then arrived and took care of the children.

On Dec. 21, Deputy Rabe, Deputy Horton, and Sgt. Martinez visited the family and provided gifts.

“We cherish moments like these with our community,” the post said.

