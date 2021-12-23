ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Should I do an at-home covid test?

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stories worth watching (15 Videos) This Texas...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Madagascar boat accident kills at least 83 people; police chief swims 12 hours to shore after helicopter crash at site

(CNN) — A boat accident off the coast of northeastern Madagascar on Monday killed at least 83 people, the country's maritime agency said on Wednesday. Fifty people have been rescued and five are still missing, a spokesperson for the Maritime and River Port Agency (APMF) told CNN. The boat, which was carrying 138 people, sank late on Monday night, according to the APMF.
ACCIDENTS
CNN

Taco Bell is adding a surprising new menu item

New York (CNNN Business) — Taco Bell is adding a new menu item that fans might not associate with the taco chain — and it's only available for a week. The fast food restaurant is adding crispy chicken wings beginning January 6 for a limited time at its US locations. Taco Bell said each order contains five, bone-in wings that are coated in a queso seasoning and served with a spicy ranch dipping sauce. They'll be sold only after 2 pm and cost $5.99.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
TheDailyBeast

Woman ‘Incredibly Disturbed’ to Find ‘Hundreds’ of COVID Test Samples in FedEx Package

A package allegedly containing hundreds of COVID-19 test samples was mistakenly shipped by FedEx from a city in Massachusetts to a woman’s doorstep in Hawaii over the weekend. Meagan Melum, a mother to three small children, told The Boston Globe she was “incredibly disturbed, scared, shocked” to open the box and find “hundreds of biohazard bags.” Melum, 38, said she “screamed” for her husband and ran outside with the package, which contained vials labelled with testers’ full names, birthdates, and Social Security numbers. Calling the delivery service, “we got passed around on the phone from FedEx customer service for over an hour,” she said. FedEx eventually called Melum back on Monday, picking up the package the same day, she said. A Tuesday statement from the company called the entire incident “completely unacceptable.” The samples allegedly originated with LabElite, a company with a processing lab in Chicago, where the package was supposed to have been delivered. “We’ve been fine all throughout this pandemic,” a company official told the Globe. “And then this one time I guess it got misplaced.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Printing#Covid#Home
International Business Times

2 Infants Hospitalized After Accidentally Getting COVID-19 Vaccine Instead Of Immunity Shots

Two infants in Brazil were reportedly hospitalized after they were mistakenly given COVID-19 vaccines instead of immunity shots. Three children were taken to the Basic Health Unit (UBS) in the Nova Sorocaba neighborhood Wednesday morning to update their vaccination cards. However, two of them received the Pfizer vaccine by mistake, G1 Globo reported, citing TV TEM [Google Translate showed].
WORLD
Fast Company

This mask glows if you have COVID

Many early Omicron variant cases are asymptomatic, and as with earlier coronavirus variants, that means there’s a risk that people who are infected won’t realize it, and could unwittingly infect someone else who might get much sicker or even die. It still isn’t clear how dangerous the new variant will be. But more testing could help slow down the spread, and right now, people typically only get tested when they start to notice symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Weather Channel

Chewing Gum Helps Reduction of COVID-19 Transmission: Study

A chewing gum laced with a plant-grown protein serves as a "trap" for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, reducing viral load in saliva and potentially tamping down transmission, finds a new study. The researchers exposed saliva samples from COVID-19 patients to the ACE2 gum and found that levels of viral RNA fell...
SCIENCE
CNET

Free COVID test kits coming soon: Here's where and how to get yours

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. If you find yourself buying rapid COVID-19 rest kits regularly, you'll soon be able to get them for free. Under President Joe Biden's new plan, private health insurance companies will be required to reimburse Americans when they buy a test kit. That means at-home test kits -- which can easily cost $25 apiece -- will essentially be free when people claim the reimbursement through their insurance.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

Buy now, pay later is a huge hit with shoppers. Just how dangerous is it?

London (CNN Business) — Lissette Monzon still feels a little guilty about a "crazy" purchase she made three years ago. Monzon, 54, a high school English teacher in Florida, bought a $700 pair of Valentino boots in October 2018. Actress Blake Lively had been photographed wearing the mauve-colored footwear in Paris. Monzon saw the picture and fell in love.
ECONOMY
CNN

Myanmar jade mine landslide leaves dozens feared dead

At least one person was killed and scores were missing after a landslide of dirt and rubble ripped down the waste heap of a Myanmar jade mine, sweeping workers searching for fragments of the gems into a lake and burying them under the debris. Throngs of their families stood on...
ACCIDENTS
CNN

CNN

788K+
Followers
122K+
Post
628M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy