One person taken to hospital following Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Lexington. Police said they were called...www.wkyt.com
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Lexington. Police said they were called...www.wkyt.com
arrest the kids , arrest the parents and lock them up together. something has got to be done. kids are not being brought up like the older generation. I'm so sick of this generation, you can't even go shopping without the fear of being shot.
The mayor is all over this violent crime, count on her. Gorton is soft on crime, in some opinions.
Comments / 9