Governor-elect Youngkin packs meals at local food bank, talks food insecurity and inflation

NORFOLK, Va. – Wednesday, Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin stopped in Hampton Roads to take action and give back to families this holiday season.

Youngkin visited the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore in Norfolk, where he and three of his cabinet secretaries spent some time packing meals to be distributed to low-income communities.

As we continue to deal with supply chain issues and inflation, News 3 asked the governor-elect, who’s also a businessman, how being at the food bank and his plan to eliminate the grocery tax helps food banks like this receive more donations.

“Well first, we're seeing donations down at the food bank here. We're at the Foodbank of Southeast Virginia and Eastern Shore, and donations are down 25%. We're also just learning that, of course, the cost of a backpack, bag of food that they've been providing kids who are suffering from food insecurity, has gone from $5 to $7 for each pack. That's inflation,” Youngkin said.

The governor-elect went on to say there must be work done to lower the cost of living in Virginia and explained that he hopes to eliminate the grocery tax.

Related: Rising food costs hurting food banks in Hampton Roads