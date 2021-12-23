ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Absolute Dance’s Nutcracker Ballet returns for the holidays

By Cora Dickey
KREX
KREX
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Un35_0dU6dFBF00

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The countdown is over. Absolute Dance’s annual Nutcracker Ballet is back again at Robinson Theatre.

Dozens of hours went into putting this year’s ballet together. Absolute Dance students joined by professional guest artists, alumni, and their teachers put together a showstopper.

This is not the first Nutcracker production, but twin dancers Katherine and Emma Flanagan say there’s something to look forward to every year.

“It’s fun to see how the choreography has changed but also how it’s similar too,” Nutcracker’s Flower & Snowflake Katherine Flanagan reflects, “I don’t want the audience to take away the appreciation of how hard person in the cast has worked and how far we’ve come since our past Nutcracker Ballets.

“One of the performances is on Christmas Eve and I just think that’s really special,” Nutcracker’s Doll, Flower & Snowflake Emma Flanagan shares, Grand Junction is kind of a small town and I think that getting our dance community out there publicly shows that we do have talent here at Absolute.”

Absolute Dance’s Nutcracker Ballet will have shows through Christmas Eve. From admission to souvenirs, all proceeds go to help make Absolute Dance’s program accessible to more students.

Absolute Dance presents localized calendar

Tickets are available online for the following showtimes:

Wednesday 12/22: 7pm
Thursday 12/23: 1pm & 7pm
Friday 12/24: 1pm & 6pm

Parking is free in the CMU parking garage.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KREX

Small businesses feel the holiday love this season

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Downtown Grand Junction organization has been encouraging people to shop local for weeks before Christmas came. Staff at A Robin’s Nest of Antiques and Treasures saw as many as 92 people in the store at one time. Now that the holiday is done, local businesses express great appreciation on […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Chances of a white Christmas look frosty

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KREX) — It’s Christmas weekend and the weather outside is frightful and frosty. According to Meteorologist Chris Knoll, there’s a slight chance Mother Nature will let it snow. “What we can expect? Well, we will have a few warning snow showers over closer towards the mountains for Christmas Day,” Certified Meteorologist Chris […]
MESA COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Grand Junction, CO
Entertainment
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Grand Junction, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Sports
KREX

2021 success and staff changes at “The House”

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The House’s emergency shelter is one of many ways Karis Inc. cares. Whether they’re runaways or experiencing homelessness, youth can have their needs met to have a better life in a place they can call home. Karis Program Director Rebekah Feigh is proud to share that the turnaround rate of […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Church food bank looks to expand amid increased success

CLIFTON, Colo. (KREX) — The food bank at Clifton Christian Church prioritizes people in need. Volunteers distributed 600 food boxes for thanksgiving and their spirit to help others is still fresh this Christmas, handing out more than just food. “During this Christmas season, we also bless people with toiletries: laundry detergent same body wash and […]
CLIFTON, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Ballet Dancers#Ballets#Performing#Musical Theater#Nutcracker Ballet#Flower#Absolute Dance#Cmu#Westernslopenow Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Sports
KREX

Astronomers spot up to 170 giant rogue planets floating through space

(StudyFinds.org) – Nearly 200 giant planets have been spotted moving aimlessly through space, according to a remarkable discovery by astronomers. Researchers from the European Southern Observatory say these “rogue planets” float in space and don’t orbit a star — like the Earth and the rest of the planets in our solar system do. The planets […]
ASTRONOMY
KREX

Local business owner donates life-changing gift to veteran

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — This time of year is the season of giving, and one local business has given one of the biggest gifts of them all, changing a veteran’s life forever. The owner of the Foreign Aid Imports and Parts Service, along with help from other local businesses, was able to donate a car […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Experts offer travel tips as holidays last two weekends

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KREX) — It’s the time of the year Americans tend to travel most. Grand Junction Regional Airport says you can expect a serious flurry of travelers. “We expect it’s going to be very busy,” Grand Junction Regional Airport Executive Director Angela Padalecki asserts, “We recommend that everyone arrives about 30 minutes earlier […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

KREX

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
383K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy