Absolute Dance’s Nutcracker Ballet returns for the holidays

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The countdown is over. Absolute Dance’s annual Nutcracker Ballet is back again at Robinson Theatre.

Dozens of hours went into putting this year’s ballet together. Absolute Dance students joined by professional guest artists, alumni, and their teachers put together a showstopper.

This is not the first Nutcracker production, but twin dancers Katherine and Emma Flanagan say there’s something to look forward to every year.

“It’s fun to see how the choreography has changed but also how it’s similar too,” Nutcracker’s Flower & Snowflake Katherine Flanagan reflects, “I don’t want the audience to take away the appreciation of how hard person in the cast has worked and how far we’ve come since our past Nutcracker Ballets.

“One of the performances is on Christmas Eve and I just think that’s really special,” Nutcracker’s Doll, Flower & Snowflake Emma Flanagan shares, Grand Junction is kind of a small town and I think that getting our dance community out there publicly shows that we do have talent here at Absolute.”

Absolute Dance’s Nutcracker Ballet will have shows through Christmas Eve. From admission to souvenirs, all proceeds go to help make Absolute Dance’s program accessible to more students.

Tickets are available online for the following showtimes:

Wednesday 12/22: 7pm

Thursday 12/23: 1pm & 7pm

Friday 12/24: 1pm & 6pm

Parking is free in the CMU parking garage.

