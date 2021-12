Brand new details and a showcase trailer for the final arc of the Bleach TV anime, the Thousand-Year Blood War arc, have been revealed during the Jump Festa 2022 Super Stage. This is following the announcement early last year that the anime would finally be returning after an eight-year hiatus, and only now has it been shown off. It featured the first teaser trailer, teaser visual, and an explanation of the full staff and cast, as well as confirmed a release window of October 2022 on TV Tokyo in Japan.

COMICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO