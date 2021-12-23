ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

COVID-testing rules spark Christmas travel chaos in Australia as cases hit records

By Renju Jose
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

SYDNEY, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Australia’s COVID-19 testing facilities were severely stretched on Thursday amid a record surge in cases and as tens of thousands of domestic travellers thronged the centres to get test results necessary to travel interstate for Christmas.

Most states require travellers to have a negative test result 72 hours before departure in order to be allowed entry, even as Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged them to ease the testing requirement, which he said was redirecting resources that could be used to ramp up the rollout of the booster shots.

More than 8,200 new cases were reported in Australia on Thursday, the biggest daily rise in the pandemic, eclipsing the previous high of some 5,600 a day earlier. The bulk of cases are in its most populous states of New South Wales and Victoria.

Despite the spike, people in hospitals remains far lower than during the Delta wave as active coronavirus cases in the country neared 44,000.

Around 800 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals across the country as of Dec. 20 but only 37 of those are Omicron cases, the health department said in an emailed response. Only one case is in intensive care and no deaths have been reported.

Morrison had been asking people to focus more on the number of people in hospitals than the total infections and resisted calls for a national mandatory rule to wear masks indoors.

But Victorian state authorities said they would make masks mandatory indoors from Thursday night, while Queensland state also has mandatory mask rules, with health officials saying the spread of the virus has become “inevitable and necessary”.

“In order for us to go from the pandemic phase to an endemic phase, the virus has to be widespread. We all have to have immunity,” Queensland Chief Health Officer John Gerrard told reporters.

Even amid the Omicron wave, Australia’s tally of 273,000 infections and 2,173 deaths is far lower than many countries.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Man who infected 'all of his friends' after being incorrectly told he was Covid negative on CHRISTMAS DAY - along with 1,394 others - was minutes from partying at a busy club when he got the right results

A man who infected all of his friends after being wrongly told he was Covid-negative was minutes away from partying in a popular nightclub when he received the right results. The Eastern Sydney local was one hundreds of people caught up in a major testing bungle which saw 1,395 positive cases incorrectly told they were virus-free.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron: Half of all people experiencing cold-like symptoms likely to have Covid, say UK researchers

Half of all the people with cold-like symptoms in the UK are likely to have symptomatic Covid-19 infections and not just a “harmless cold,” suggested a new analysis. The finding comes as Covid cases in the country have continued to skyrocket, with a record daily surge of 119,789 cases reported on Thursday, fuelled by the Omicron variant.Scientists behind the ZOE symptom study app in the UK made the findings based on data from 64,119 recent swab tests done in the two weeks up to 20 December.They compared the number of new cases of a cold-like illness to the number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Daily Mail

Girl, 18, whose Christmas and new year have been ruined as she's forced into isolation after attending Perth rave with Covid-positive backpacker says the huge party was 'worth it'

A UK backpacker who is isolating after attending the same rave as an unvaccinated French traveller has no regrets despite not being allowed out for Christmas. Jay Whitehill, 18, will be forced to spend the festive holiday and New Years Day alone after attending the rave at Perth Mess Hall on December 19.
WORLD
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Here’s who is banning travel to the U.S. due to COVID

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli ministers on Monday agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced the decision following a Cabinet vote. The rare move to red-list the U.S. comes amid rising coronavirus infections in Israel […]
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Traveler#Christmas#Omicron#Victorian
sandiegouniontribune.com

Israel Bars Its Citizens From Traveling to the U.S. or Canada

Israel on Monday added the United States and Canada to its “red list,” barring its citizens from traveling to those countries without a special exemption, as Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s government attempts to slow the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant. Israel’s red list, which now includes...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Only a handful of Covid patients in ICU have Omicron and most are unvaccinated with underlying health conditions as Delta drives hospitalisations - NOT the new variant - as man, 80, becomes the first in NSW to die with it

The first major study into Omicron in Australia has revealed the new variant is responsible for very few hospitalisations and the majority of those are unvaccinated. NSW Health released data on who is actually sick with Covid even as cases surge, finding Delta is responsible for most of the state's severe cases.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
insideedition.com

COVID-19 Testing Delays and Spike in Cases Creates Holiday Chaos

Holiday travelers should expect very long airport lines, especially for international flights, authorities are warning. At John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, would-be overseas travelers became stranded because the wait for COVID-19 testing was four hours long. And without proof of a negative test, passengers are not allowed to board.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Italy reports 202 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 78,313 new cases

MILAN, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Italy reported 202 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 142 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 78,313 from 30,810, hitting a fresh record in terms of new cases since the start of the pandemic. Italy has...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Western Australia records a new case as Covid rules are extended beyond New Year and Mark McGowan says vaccine mandate is likely after February 5

Western Australia will extend Covid restrictions until after the new year even though just only one new case of the virus was recorded. The woman in her 20s is a close contact of the unvaccinated French backpacker who tested positive after arriving from Queensland and sparked fears of a widespread outbreak in the state.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Cruise ship with COVID-19 outbreak docks in northern Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Mexico on Tuesday allowed a cruise ship to dock and disembark tourists in spite of an outbreak of COVID-19 on board, as the government vowed to keep the country open to cruise vessels provided sanitary precautions are met. The ship, Ms Zuiderdam, with some...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'No-one thought 400,000 people would want to holiday here': Queensland's premier dismisses blame for testing chaos across Australia – as the state records 784 cases and opens up vaccines to under 12s

Annastacia Palaszczuk claims 'no one' anticipated 400,000 people would want to holiday in Queensland when it opened the border. Testing queues in Sydney and Melbourne are so long hundreds are turned away and results take up to 100 hours to come back after Queensland demanded visitors produce a negative PCR Covid test.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

257K+
Followers
259K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy