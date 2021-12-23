One person dead in officer-involved shooting in Pointe Coupee Parish

POINTEE COUPE PARISH, La (BRPROUD) – One person is dead in an officer-involved shooting in Pointe Coupee Parish on Wednesday.

Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said a vehicle ran into a home on Cleveland Road in Fordoche and shots were fired around 5:45 p.m. as authorities from multiple agencies were responding to the incident. He said the suspect is deceased.

No officers were injured in the shooting, according to a spokesperson from Louisiana State Police. LSP said the shooting involved a Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy and an officer from Livonia Police Department.

LSP said the incident remains an active investigation.

This is a developing story. The story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.