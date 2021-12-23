One person dead in officer-involved shooting in Pointe Coupee Parish
POINTEE COUPE PARISH, La (BRPROUD) – One person is dead in an officer-involved shooting in Pointe Coupee Parish on Wednesday.
Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said a vehicle ran into a home on Cleveland Road in Fordoche and shots were fired around 5:45 p.m. as authorities from multiple agencies were responding to the incident. He said the suspect is deceased.
No officers were injured in the shooting, according to a spokesperson from Louisiana State Police. LSP said the shooting involved a Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy and an officer from Livonia Police Department.
LSP said the incident remains an active investigation.
This is a developing story. The story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.Wednesday Evening Forecast: A warming trend starts Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.
Comments / 0