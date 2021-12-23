ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
School rewards good behavior with tokens for book vending machine

By CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Mosaic Preparatory Academy in Harlem, New York, reading, writing and arithmetic are not the only subjects on the curriculum — so is being nice. At the elementary school, getting pulled out of class is a good thing. Kids are periodically pulled out of class to be rewarded for being...

