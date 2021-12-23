ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

5 Burning Questions From the Hawkeye Season 1 Finale

By Joshua Yehl
IGN
 5 days ago

Warning: full spoilers for Marvel’s Hawkeye ahead!. Season 1 of Marvel’s Hawkeye on Disney+ may have wrapped up but not without leaving us with some burning questions about what happened in the end and what it sets up for the future. Here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know about...

www.ign.com

The Hollywood Reporter

‘TV’s Top 5’: ‘Succession’ Creator on Season 3 Finale; Hailee Steinfeld on ‘Hawkeye,’ ‘Dickinson’; Best of 2021

Welcome to Episode 147 of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter’s TV podcast. Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the latest TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners, executive and other guests, and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be). This week’s episode is our supersized year in review, featuring two timely interviews and a look at the breakout performances and Dan’s best shows of the year list. 1. Headlines of the Year. Jeopardy. Writers versus their agents. IATSE versus the AMPTP. Chris Harrison. Dave...
TV SERIES
IGN

What's Next for Kingpin? | Hawkeye

Season 1 of Marvel's Hawkeye on Disney+ may have wrapped up but not without leaving us with some burning questions about what happened in the end and what it sets up for the future. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about Kate Bishop, Clint Barton, Maya Lopez, Yelena Belova, Kingpin, and that mysterious watch. Arguably the most shocking moment of the finale came between Maya and the Kingpin. She had found out in the previous episode that Wilson Fisk was the one who gave Ronin the tip that led to her father's death, so can you really blame her for seeking vengeance? The outcome of their confrontation is shocking, but given how actor Vincent D'Onofrio only just reprised his role as Kingpin from Netflix's canceled Daredevil series, we figure this is just the beginning of his MCU journey. And there is a Kingpin story from the comics that may give us a hint of where this is all going... Other topics we include in this video include: Where will Maya Lopez appear next? What's next for Kate Bishop? What do the events of Hawkeye mean for Yelena Belova, a.k.a. the new Black Widow? And what's the meaning of the Agent 19 SHIELD watch?
TV SERIES
Y105

‘Hawkeye’: Full Finale Breakdown

The following post contains SPOILERS for the season finale of Hawkeye. After all the fussing and fighting, Hawkeye finally retrieves that all-important watch he’s been chasing throughout the season. He returns it to his wife Laura — who sees that it has a S.H.I.E.L.D. logo and the number 19. In Marvel Comics, S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Agent 19 is Mockingbird, who, in those comics worked with Hawkeye in the Avengers. Later, they were even married for a while. So does that mean Laura used to be Mockingbird? It seems so — although there was another Mockingbird on the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. TV show, which was supposed to be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sooooo... we’re not sure.
TV SERIES
IGN

Marvel Studios' Hawkeye - Official Season Finale Teaser Trailer

Watch the new Marvel Studios' Hawkeye teaser trailer, ahead of the season finale episode next week. The MCU is about to get a lot bigger, and the new trailer teases that "there's someone at the top" who Clint Barton is very concerned about. Marvel Studios' Hawkeye is available to stream now on Disney Plus. Its season finale episode will air on December 22, 2021.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Hawkeye's Surprise Villain Has Huge Implications for the MCU

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Hawkeye: Season 1 and Spider-Man: No Way Home! If you haven't already, be sure to check out IGN's full review for the new series. Marvel's Hawkeye is a big deal for the MCU, and not just because it introduced Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop...
MOVIES
cartermatt.com

Hawkeye season 1 finale: Prepare with new Yelena featurette!

As you prepare for the Hawkeye season 1 finale set to stream on Disney+ later this week, why not hear more about Yelena?. In the newly-released video featurette below Florence Pugh, Hailee Steinfeld, and more dive into the character’s arrival into the series after her debut in the Black Widow movie earlier this year. When she first turned up the reveal was a surprise, and it allowed for a whole new dimension in this character, especially when it comes to Clint.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics
ComicBook

Hawkeye Reveals Hilarious New Blooper Reel to Celebrate the Season Finale

It's a bittersweet day for Marvel fans as Hawkeye released its final episode. Despite being a fun conclusion with big moments ranging from Vincent D'Onofrio's long-awaited return as Kingpin/Wilson Fisk to a delightfully silly post-credits scene, the Hawkeye finale still marks the last Marvel Cinematic Universe content to be released in 2021. However, Disney+ released an extra little treat today... a blooper reel!
TV SERIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

HAWKEYE Season Finale TV Spot Teases An Epic Battle At Rockefeller Center And "The Boss"

There is now only one episode of Hawkeye left, and after that massive cliffhanger revealing that it's been Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. The Kingpin, pulling the strings of the Tracksuit Mafia all along, you just it's going to be explosive. We actually catch a glimpse of the villain arriving at Rockefeller Center, and he can be seen walking with his trademark cane from the comic books.
TV SERIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

HAWKEYE's Season Finale Finally Revealed The Show's Big Bad But There Was A Major Twist - SPOILERS

Marvel Studios finally brought The Kingpin into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with today's episode of Hawkeye, and those of you hoping for a comic accurate take on the villain were unlikely to be disappointed. After scenes with Eleanor Bishop, Kazi, and Maya Lopez, Wilson Fisk made his presence felt during the final act for a battle with Kate Bishop.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Hawkeye’ Season Finale Review: Marvel Wraps Up Their Christmas Present of a Series With an Excellent Bow

As we come to the end of the first year of Marvel’s Disney+ shows with “So This Is Christmas?,” the season finale of Hawkeye, it’s hard not to think of the ways these shows have succeeded and failed in its freshman year. WandaVision, Loki, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier all did an excellent job of expanding our interest in characters that have rarely stood in the spotlight, while also introducing a whole slew of new and exciting characters for the MCU to have fun with. But if there’s one area where these shows struggled — and many of the films in the MCU, for that matter — it’s in the ending. A show like WandaVision, for example, which is primarily a relationship drama at its core, turned the final episode into another big fight sequence, while Loki struggled with finding a way to wrap up its story, and Falcon and the Winter Soldier couldn’t help but have Sam Wilson give a too-long speech about everything he believes in ahead of his shift into the role of Captain America.
TV SERIES
IGN

The Hawkeye Finale's Biggest Moment Is a Direct Comic Book Reference

The biggest cliffhanger in Hawkeye's finale appears to be a direct reference to a Marvel comic storyline – and could hint at the future of some of its characters in the MCU. Warning: This story contains full spoilers for Hawkeye Episode 6, and speculation about the upcoming Echo series. Proceed at your own risk!
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Hawkeye: 5 Biggest Takeaways From The Marvel Series Finale

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains major spoilers for the finale of Hawkeye. If you have not yet seen the episode, proceed at your own risk!. Boy, did those five weeks fly by fast – but time flies when you’re having fun, right? As 2021 is drawing to a close, so has the fifth original Marvel series on Disney+, and it came to a close with a big bang. Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton successfully made it home for Christmas; Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop became partners with her favorite Avenger; Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova got closure after her sister’s death; Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez has come to terms with the facts surrounding the death of her father; and Vera Farmiga’s Eleanor Bishop is likely off to prison for a litany of crimes. To say the least, Hawkeye packed a whole lot into its final hour, but it is intensely satisfying.
TV SERIES

