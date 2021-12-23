ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

AMH ambulance starting second life

By The Telegraph
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALTON — Changes to the operation model of The Salvation Army’s Alton Corps Community Center has created a need for a mobile meeting space. Alton Memorial Hospital stepped up by donating one of its out-of-service ambulances to the cause. The keys were handed over just a few days before Christmas by...

www.thetelegraph.com

