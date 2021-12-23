ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Top 8 Advantages Of Property Management Automation

By Brittni Abiolu
smallbusinessbrain
smallbusinessbrain
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The real estate industry has been displaying steady growth and evolution. Today, managing residential, commercial, or industrial properties involves more than providing space. Tenants are looking for ambiance, comfort, functionality, amenities, and potential for social growth and networking from properties. As such, the work of property managers has increased significantly while...

www.smallbusinessbrain.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Metaverse to Require Big Computing Power Upgrades in 2022

Interest in the concept of the metaverse is heating up as more companies get on board, and Cathy Hackl, CEO of Futures Intelligence Group, a metaverse-focused consultancy, joined Cheddar to talk about trends to watch out for in 2022 and what it will take for it to be more than just a buzzword. Hackl noted that businesses likely will have to consider big technology upgrades in the upcoming year in order to keep up. "We're going to need new levels of computing power to be able to enable shared virtual experiences, both in VR but also in augmented reality," she said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Management Software#Property Management#Real Property#Foliolens
smallbusinessbrain

Improve Your Business’ Online Presence With These Expert Tips

Are you looking for ways to improve the online presence of your business? Whether you want to increase web traffic, rank better in search engines, or make more sales, it’s important that you know the best practices. Fortunately, there are many things that businesses can do to help their online presence. This article will discuss some of the most effective tips.
SMALL BUSINESS
wmar2news

Remax/Ikon - Rental Property Management

A rental property can be a great investment, but being a landlord comes with it's own headaches. Property management companies can help take the burden off the homeowner by taking over the entire rental process, including finding and screening tenants, taking maintenance requests, and collecting rent. In Maryland, these companies...
HOUSE RENT
therealdeal.com

Obligo Celebrates the Most Trusted Property Management Companies of 2021

Obligo has announced the recipients of its second annual Renter’s Trust Awards, which recognizes property management partners that have treated their renters fairly and achieved positive sentiment at move-out. Obligo’s holistic product suite powers a trusted and streamlined rental experience that benefits both renters and landlords. Using Open Banking...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Software
wealthmanagement.com

Heading into 2022, Clear Communication with All Constituents Remains Essential for Property Managers

In a way, 2021 stands as a reflection of the overall pandemic crisis, with its challenges and its successes, its setbacks and advances. And certainly, property managers have been riding the waves of turmoil and progress in the name of their clients, residents and tenants. As my term as IREM President winds down, I can reflect with pride on the way the industry rose–and continues to rise–to those challenges, forging a path into the post-pandemic normal for all of our constituents.
REAL ESTATE
bakingbusiness.com

Automating tray management with a new robot

Apex Motion Control’s Baker-Bot supports baking and snack manufacturers by automating the loading and unloading of trays and pans. A collaborative robot that can integrate into an existing system to support tray handling tasks for conveyors and racks, the Baker-Bot features dual-racking, which allows the removal of one full rack while another rack begins to load. “Contributing factors over the past several years have led to incredible labor shortages,” said Martin Riis, sales director, Apex Motion Control. “With the Baker-Bot cobot, it can quickly become part of your production team by safely working alongside any human workers within a very small footprint. The touch screen tab is as easy to use as your smartphone and can be repurposed for a multitude of tasks such as tray handling, robotic decorating, targeted spraying and depositing, palletizing, and primary and secondary packaging.” The Baker-Bot’s tray management applications include cookie, bagel, dough and cracker production.
ELECTRONICS
federalnewsnetwork.com

How agencies can apply comprehensive automation strategies across IT operations management

It is not unusual for agencies to spend anywhere from $10 million to $100 million each year in IT operations management, running dozens to hundreds of applications which require a variety of tools to monitor system health, network, and application performance, detect security threats and cyber fraud, manage cloud workloads, and more. These costs fund baseline operational capabilities just to keep the lights on and maintain the status quo. Proactive and targeted investments to deliver efficiencies and performance improvements are typically funded separately as distinct initiatives above and beyond core IT operations.
SOFTWARE
CIO

Top 15 API management platforms

The need for API management platforms has escalated over the past decade. Leveraging the power of sharing information, much of the data swapping on the internet nowadays happens automatically through APIs, making the once obscure way for developers to organize their software a vital corporate tool for organizing any business dependent on data.
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

OPERA Cloud Property Management Is On The Itinerary For Hotels Worldwide

Oracle expands capabilities in OPERA Cloud to help hotels navigate changing industry requirements and guest expectations. Hotels around the globe are checking into Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud property management system (PMS) to improve operations and deliver great guest experiences. In the past six months alone, Oracle has seen a 300% increase in customers using OPERA Cloud. The addition of brands including Accor, Banff Park Lodge, Fontenille, The Great Southern Hotel, Jumeirah, Predator Ridge, and Wyndham Hotels and Resorts account for an additional 27,000 hotel rooms across properties in 28 countries.
INDUSTRY
vmware.com

Travel Risk Management as a Competitive Advantage? You Bet!

In general, incorporating comprehensive travel risk protocols has not been a high priority for organizations. However, with continued globalization, industry expansions and an ever-growing mobile workforce, there is a real need to adopt what is known as travel risk management (TRM). A risky proposition? Quite the opposite. There are a...
TRAVEL
handymantips.org

Understanding Property Management Services: All You Need to Know

So, you’re in the rental business. When it comes to real estate investments, there is no doubt that rental properties can provide you with a more steady income or profit. You buy a property, rent it to tenants, and then collect their payments when it’s due time. But while it may sound simple if you put it that way, things don’t actually always go as planned. It is good to have secure tenants who pay on time and keep the property in good condition. But it is also highly likely that you’d meet people who are the complete opposite. In addition, you would be dealing with laws and regulations of renting a property, general maintenance, and a lot more. That’s why they say that rental properties require a serious time commitment.
REAL ESTATE
smallbusinessbrain

How Entrepreneurs Benefit From Using E-Signature Technology

Nowadays, technological progressions such as electronic or digital signatures dominate traditional ways of validating and signing documents. The recent years have required many business owners to change how they run their firms to keep their business operations. For example, many companies today adopt opportunistic methods like digitalization to embrace disturbance and maintain a competitive advantage. For that reason, digital workplace environments have increased, and this has encouraged businesses to adopt electronic signature technology solutions such as jSign to sign documents online from wherever they are.
ECONOMY
connectcre.com

Avison Young Hires Property Management Leader for Tri-State

Avison Young has hired Eric Stone as principal & regional director of Real Estate Management Services (REMS). Stone will be based out of the firm’s New Jersey office and will be responsible for leading and growing Avison Young’s REMS service line across New Jersey, Philadelphia, Long Island and Fairfield and Westchester Counties. He will also focus on expanding efforts in Boston.
REAL ESTATE
aithority.com

Zyter Introduces Smart Agriculture IoT Platform Now Supports Precision Agriculture with Automated Crop Management Practices

Zyter has introduced an Internet of Things (IoT)-based solution that leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) to help farmers and agronomists make smarter, more informed crop management decisions. The solution is live as part of the FarmGrid Precision Agriculture Solution at the Grand Farm showcase facility near Fargo, N.D. Current farming practices...
AGRICULTURE
smallbusinessbrain

How Businesses Benefit From Channel Letters

If you run a company, you owe it to yourself to research all of your sign ideas so that you can make the best decision for your company. Small and medium-sized enterprises frequently believe that a channel letter sign is not appropriate for them. While you may not be aware of the term “channel letters,” you are likely to come across them on a daily basis. Channel letter signs are commonly used in shopping malls, medical offices, academic buildings, and corporate offices, and for good reason. For brand and business recognition, channel letter signs are ideal. Customers will easily recognize your business and discover you in a crowded retail center or strip mall if you have the proper design. Don’t dismiss these signs just yet because they’re efficient, cost-effective, and reliable. Here are five of their most important advantages for any company to consider.
RETAIL
smallbusinessbrain

smallbusinessbrain

Detroit, MI
94
Followers
221
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Small Business Brain is an online magazine for underserved, underrepresented and overlooked entrepreneurs in the United States that are determined to succeed despite their circumstances. The site was created by a team of digital entrepreneurs as a result of 15+ years of learning and growing as an entrepreneurs and investors. They started their first business in their early 20’s with a few hundred bucks and a dream! No one told them, what was in store for them-- failures, successes, money earned and money spent, along with plenty of gains and losses. They discovered that starting, growing and managing a successful (and profitable) business is not an easy task. In fact, it was the hardest thing they had ever done. This is why it's our mission is to provide entrepreneurs with actionable, practical, high-quality information and news to help them make better decisions in business so they'll increase their chances of success. Here you can find information on a plethora of business topics and share your knowledge as well. Join us!

 https://SmallBusinessBrain.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy