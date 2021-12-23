Christmas toy drive gives back to kids in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ‘Tis the season to give back, and a group of Memphis men did just that in North Memphis Wednesday afternoon.

Hundreds of children left with smiles on their faces and so did their parents, happy to be able to save some money during a time when prices on just about everything is up.

”I got some headphones, a football and a stocking,” said 11-year-old Jerderius Williams.

Williams lit up with holiday cheer. picking out gifts ahead of Christmas.

“It’s putting me in the Christmas spirit,” said Williams, one of hundreds of kids who lined up at Event Center in North Memphis to take pictures with Santa Clause and the Grinch, and pick out presents from a sea of gifts.

“Being born and raised in this neighborhood myself, I’ve had Christmases where I could not have this experience,” said Tony Howson, Event Coordinator.

”We’re doing this to help the less fortunate during their time of need,” said Keith Howson, Event Coordinator.

The toy drive was put on for the eighth consecutive year by the West Tennessee Development Corporation, Irby Enterprise, and Bonds Kids.

”During these times there’s a lot of people going through hardships. If we have been blessed in a certain type of way, it’s good we be good advocates of our community and help out,” said Billy Irby, Event Coordinator.

A good deed is vital during a time when inflation and supply chain issues are crippling families already struggling to make ends meet.

”It’s more hard for any family right now. That’s why I said, got to stay happy and make sure the kids happy some kind of way,” said Williams.

They’re hosting another toy drive tomorrow in Crenshaw, MS from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

