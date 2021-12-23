ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cal closes non-conference with 73-53 win over Pacific

By Lorenzo J. Reyna
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCal leaped to an 8-0 lead before falling behind momentarily by five at halftime. But the Golden Bears used an astonishing 18-0 run between the 8:02 and 2:38 mark of the second half to cruise to the 73-53 romp of Pacific at Haas Pavilion on Wednesday afternoon. Early on,...

