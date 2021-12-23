ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court to hear challenges to vaccine mandates in early January

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Harper Neidig
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34MtKc_0dU6Zqbm00

( The Hill ) – The Supreme Court will hear legal challenges to the Biden administration’s employer vaccine mandates next month, the justices announced Wednesday night, setting a rapid schedule for the cases.

In a pair of orders issued Wednesday, the court said it would hear oral arguments on Jan. 7 over President Biden ‘s vaccine-or-test mandate for large employers and a regulation from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) requiring vaccines for healthcare workers.

Brawls, unruly passengers and COVID affect holiday airport travel

In scheduling the accelerated timeline for the cases, the Supreme Court deferred ruling on whether to block the new rules until after hearing the challenges.

Both are set to go into effect in January.

Lower courts have split over both rules, prompting a sense of urgency for the Supreme Court to intervene.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) issued a rule last month requiring companies with more than 100 employees to require their employees to either vaccinate against covid-19 or undergo regular testing and take other measures to combat the spread of the virus.

The CMS rule requires virtually every healthcare worker in the country to be vaccinated.

VP Kamala Harris tests negative after ‘close contact’ with COVID-positive staffer, says White House

Each of the new regulations has prompted an array of challenges, which will be consolidated during oral arguments next month.

The announcement comes as reported COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing across the country, though recent cases thought to be associated with the omicron variant have so far shown to be more mild than previous iterations of the virus, according to preliminary studies.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Kamala Harris slammed ‘for lying after proposing $2,000 stimulus checks for every month of Covid as bills still due’

KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
hngn.com

Kamala Harris Says She Cannot Leave Washington Because of the Coronavirus But No One Is Buying it

Kamala Harris has been under critics calling her the worst vice president in the office with the worst poll numbers than President Biden. Saying that staying in Washington due to the pandemic is her excuse for not dealing with domestic issues but was not cutting it her with critics. Her inaction was, according to observers in this crisis, the past year was lamentable, and all she just laughed it off.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Mandates#Osha#The Supreme Court#Covid#Cms#White House#Omicron
MSNBC

Mitch McConnell changes his tune about the Jan. 6 investigation

Shortly before members of Congress left Capitol Hill for their holiday break, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was asked what he hoped to learn from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. I assumed he'd dismiss the bipartisan panel and its relevance. But he didn't. "I read the reports every...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Rand Paul pins blame for thousands of monthly COVID deaths on Fauci over longstanding biases

Sen. Rand Paul pinned blame for thousands of monthly coronavirus deaths on Dr. Anthony Fauci over his bias toward vaccines. "I would venture to say that thousands of people die in our country every month now from COVID because [Fauci’s] deemphasized the idea that there are therapeutics," Paul, who is also a physician, said in an interview on the Ron Paul Liberty Report published Monday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Vaccines
chronicle99.com

Social Security Rules Changing in The Year 2022

In 2022, a few critical matters concerning Social Security will change. These adjustments will affect US retirees and those who plan to assert advantages withinside the future. Motley fool reports that there are also a few rules that will remain unchanged. The Social Security beneficiaries need to keep track of benefit schemes and the changes.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The 74

Confronting Teacher Shortages: State Passes New Law to Aid Aspiring Educators

In an effort to reduce longstanding teacher shortages, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law in September creating new pathways to the classroom for would-be teachers who lack the proper credentials. Under the law, the state Department of Education will create a five-year pilot program in which officials will issue “limited certificates of eligibility” to prospective […]
EDUCATION
WDTN

Town and Country Kettering responds to complaints over new age policy

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Some community members are not happy after Town and Country Kettering announced a new teen chaperone policy. On Sunday, the shopping center announced everyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Town and Country Shopping Center also released the following statement on Facebook: In response to considerable […]
KETTERING, OH
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Checks Update: Know If US Citizens Will Receive Cash In 2022

The Federal government ended the stimulus checks after issuing three-round payments. The stimulus checks were introduced to boost the families’ finances affected during the pandemic. However, the financial conditions of low-income families are far from good. The government might consider the extension of the stimulus benefits or the introduction...
U.S. POLITICS
WDTN

One person hospitalized after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was shot after a robbery in Dayton Tuesday morning. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS the person was shot after a home was robbed around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Riverside Drive. No information about a suspect was given at the time. The unidentified victim […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy