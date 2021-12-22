ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ratings: Bachelorette Eyes Finale Low, as NFL Dominates Quiet Tuesday

By Matt Webb Mitovich
 5 days ago
In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s two-hour The Bachelorette finale averaged 3.5 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating on Tuesday night, down sharply from the previous cycle’s closer in August (4.6 mil/1.3) — and easily marking a franchise low.

“After the Final Rose” then did 2.9 mil and a 0.6; TVLine readers gave this season’s finale an average grade of “C”; read recap .

Fox’s broadcast of postponed NFL matches averaged 14.9 million viewers and a 3.8 demo rating, of course leading the night in both measures.

Elsewhere, The CW’s Beebo Saves Christmas rerun did 270K/0.1… CBS’ Adele One Night Only (lies!) encore did 2.1 mil/0.3… and NBC’s annual SNL Christmas special drew 1.9 mil/0.4.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

Janet Roux
5d ago

Both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are such a waste of Prime Time TV. The "dates" are all the same. The "actors" are all overacting, over emotional and fake. The show has just outlived any intelligent viewing.

