Dasha Nekrasova Won’t Be Silenced in The Scary of Sixty-First

The Scary of Sixty-First isn’t for everyone. Hell, it’s not even for all horror fans. No, writer/director Dasha Nekrasova’s debut feature plays to an incredibly specific audience—one I didn’t exactly expect to be part of, at first. I’m pretty picky, I’ll admit, and while I’d been excited to see this one for some time, I’d seen a lot of divisive opinions about the film floating around and, upon the film’s first few moments, feared them to be true. The film’s weathered accusations that it ends up shallow, not to mention talk of a cluttered arrogance-meets-incompetence that doesn’t quite subvert the genre tropes it employs. I’m not surprised it’s polarizing, but I found a lot to love about the hyper-specific portrait of what lurks around New York City’s most unsuspecting corners—where the rich dwell—and it certainly ended up being for me.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO