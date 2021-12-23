ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dasha Nekrasova Won’t Be Silenced in The Scary of Sixty-First

By Tim Molloy
MovieMaker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Scary of Sixty-First, the debut film from Dasha Nekrasova, has a riskiness lacking from most recent American films, starting with its subject manner: It’s an Eyes Wide Shut-style winter nightmare about two young women who move into an apartment that they soon learn was once owned by Jeffrey...

Paste Magazine

The Scary of Sixty-First Is Probably Too Much For You, But That’s What Makes It Great

The Scary of Sixty-First isn’t for everyone. Hell, it’s not even for all horror fans. No, writer/director Dasha Nekrasova’s debut feature plays to an incredibly specific audience—one I didn’t exactly expect to be part of, at first. I’m pretty picky, I’ll admit, and while I’d been excited to see this one for some time, I’d seen a lot of divisive opinions about the film floating around and, upon the film’s first few moments, feared them to be true. The film’s weathered accusations that it ends up shallow, not to mention talk of a cluttered arrogance-meets-incompetence that doesn’t quite subvert the genre tropes it employs. I’m not surprised it’s polarizing, but I found a lot to love about the hyper-specific portrait of what lurks around New York City’s most unsuspecting corners—where the rich dwell—and it certainly ended up being for me.
horrornews.net

Get Red-Pilled for the Holidays with “THE SCARY OF SIXTY-FIRST” | On Digital + VOD Friday, New Clip Premiere

Available on Digital Platforms and VOD this Friday, December 24th. Now playing in New York and Los Angeles; Expansion to more cities starting Friday. “A wild indie throwback that skillfully straddles the line between serious giallo homage and outlandish topical joke. Delivers a strange blend of sincerity and silliness that marks Nekrasova as a talented filmmaker to watch.”
MarketRealist

Does Ghislaine Maxwell Have Kids? All About Epstein's Alleged 'Madam'

Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial is in full swing, although it isn’t being televised. Maxwell is said to have played a large role in the Jeffrey Epstein sex abuse scandal. She appears to be taking the brunt of the blame for the incidents since Epstein committed suicide. While much uncertainty still surrounds Maxwell’s criminal case, victim testimonies suggest that the British socialite acted as more than just a scapegoat for Epstein.
Telegraph

Revealed: Ghislaine Maxwell's Christmas dinner menu in New York cell

Ghislaine Maxwell will mark her Christmas Day birthday in a cramped New York prison cell with meatloaf and mashed potatoes, after the jury in her sex trafficking trial asked for more time to deliberate their verdict. The jurors will not resume deliberations until Dec 27, meaning Ms Maxwell will spend...
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell looking well despite conditions of detention, brother says

Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother has said she is “looking pretty well, notwithstanding the conditions of detention”, after day three of her sex trafficking trial.Kevin Maxwell spoke to reporters after the hearing in the Southern District of New York and reiterated that her treatement was the subject of a formal complaint to the United Nations.Previous hearings have heard that guards repeatedly flashed light into the 59-year-old’s cell, which her lawyers said may have led to her suffering a black eye.The court was previously told by Maxwell’s defence counsel that “she has grown increasingly reluctant to report information to the guards for fear...
Daily News

Judge at Ghislaine Maxwell trial warns ‘astronomical’ surge in NYC COVID cases could disrupt proceedings

The judge presiding over Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial warned the courtroom Tuesday that the swell of coronavirus cases in New York City could end up disrupting the trial. “We are seeing an astronomical spike in the number of COVID-positive cases in New York City over the last one to two weeks due to the omicron variant,” said Manhattan Federal Court Judge Alison Nathan. “And we now face a high ...
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
mediaite.com

Fox News Disappears Lara Logan From the Air Following Fauci Attack

Following her comments about Dr. Anthony Fauci during a Fox News appearance on Monday, Lara Logan has been noticeably absent from the airwaves this week, having made zero appearances since. “Has Lara Logan been quietly benched by Fox News? All indications are yes,” CNN’s Oliver Darcy pointed out in the...
The Independent

Man horrifies viewers with tour of ‘smallest apartment’ in New York: ‘Whatever you’re paying is too much’

A man has shocked viewers after giving a tour of his miniscule apartment, which he claimed is the “smallest apartment in New York”.AJ, who goes by the username @ajwebber on TikTok, shared what life is like living in the miniature apartment in a video uploaded last week.“Here’s what it’s like living in the smallest apartment in New York,” he began the video. “Wherever your expectations are, lower them.”AJ then proceeded to unlock the door to his apartment, with the video panning to show the sink placed just inches from the front door.“And right next to the sink, conveniently located,...
