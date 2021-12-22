ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Matthew Stafford and Andrew Whitworth snubbed from Pro Bowl

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ld7iL_0dU6Z6Wx00

The NFL announced its Pro Bowl rosters for 2022 on Wednesday, revealing that four Rams made the cut: Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp and Matt Gay.

Noticeably missing from that list are Matthew Stafford and Andrew Whitworth, who were both deserving of making the Pro Bowl for the way they’ve played this season. Stafford has a legitimate chance to win NFL MVP, yet he was beaten out by Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Kyler Murray.

Whitworth is playing some of his best football, allowing only 12 pressures and four sacks in 14 games at left tackle. That’s tied for the fourth-fewest pressures among all offensive tackles, while his 90.3 pass-blocking grade at Pro Football Focus is the best in the NFL regardless of position.

The competition was obviously stiff in the NFC, but Stafford’s numbers are absolutely good enough to warrant a Pro Bowl selection. Take a look at where he ranks in several different categories, via J.B. Long.

Stafford is having a tremendous first season with the Rams, throwing 35 touchdown passes, 10 interceptions and racking up 4,142 yards in his first 14 games. He had a poor three-game stretch against the Titans, 49ers and Packers, but he’s been a stud at quarterback this year.

Whitworth, the NFL’s first starting left tackle at the age of 40, has done a great job protecting Stafford’s blindside. He’s faced some really talented pass rushers, too, including Nick Bosa, Robert Quinn, Shaquil Barrett and Chandler Jones.

It’s possible both players will still make it to the Pro Bowl after being named alternates, since others are sure to drop out due to injuries or their teams making the Super Bowl. But it would’ve been an even greater honor for Stafford and Whitworth to have been selected in the first place.

Greg Gaines was also deserving of consideration, though he did come on midway through the season, so his emergence might’ve been a little too late. Leonard Floyd and Brian Allen, the Rams’ other two alternates alongside Whitworth and Stafford, were also worthy selections.

Comments / 6

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Aaron Rodgers
On3.com

LOOK: Cordarrelle Patterson sends message to NFL after Pro Bowl snub

Just getting selected to the Pro Bowl is still a big deal for players across the NFL. Atlanta Falcons converted running back Cordarrelle Patterson is a great example of this. He’s had a career year this year as an all-purpose threat for Atlanta, and he felt like his numbers were good enough for Pro Bowl consideration.
NFL
New York Post

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend makes bold jacket statement in Cowboys’ big win

Dak Prescott’s impressive play wasn’t the only thing turning heads at Sunday’s Cowboys game. Before Dallas destroyed the Washington Football Team in a post-Christmas blowout, Prescott’s girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, made quite the statement on the sidelines, courtesy of her “Cowboys make better lovers” jacket.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson, Seahawks setting stage for divorce?

The Seattle Seahawks have already lost more games this year than any other season since they drafted Russell Wilson in 2012. Their poor performance has led to another round of trade rumors involving the quarterback, and there are several signs that point toward a breakup. Wilson, who is still considered...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowl#American Football#Pro Football Focus#Nfc#Td#Epa#Dvoa#Jb Long#Titans#Packers
The Spun

Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend’s Gameday Outfit Went Viral Yesterday

Life has been good for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the past month. He has America’s Team on a four-game winning streak and in the playoffs for the first time in three years. Dak dazzled with four touchdowns against Washington yesterday. But his girlfriend Natalie Buffett may have...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Steelers were getting beat so badly by the Chiefs that CBS switched to the Raiders taking knees

There’s nothing worse than your favorite NFL team being shifted off of national TV for a more competitive matchup. Pittsburgh Steelers fans had to deal with a lot on Sunday in Week 16 of the season. For starters, the Steelers looked absolutely miserable in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was able to march up and down the field on the Steelers’ defense, while Pittsburgh’s offense labored on all fronts.
NFL
On3.com

Panthers release quarterback after less than two months with team

Just a day after activating him from the COVID-19 list, Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the team on Wednesday, per Darin Gantt. Barkley was placed on the list Dec. 17. The 31-year-old former USC signal caller has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. In his NFL career, Barkley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers (practice squad), Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (practice squad).
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Cam Newton Sends Clear Message About Matt Rhule

The Carolina Panthers fell to 5-10 after a blowout loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. Fans were upset with the Panthers performance. As well as head coach Matt Rhule’s decision to ride with a two-quarterback system. Both Cam Newton and Sam Darnold saw time behind center in the game.
NFL
The Big Lead

5 NFL Coaches Most Likely to Be Fired After This Season

The NFL season is rapidly drawing to a close, which means some teams are gearing up for the postseason, while others are shifting their focus to the offseason. It also means we're just a few weeks away from some head coaches getting fired. The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars...
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has 3-Word Reaction To Snow Game In Seattle

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t played in a ton of snow games in Seattle. But that’s definitely the case this Sunday. Walking out to the field, Wilson had a three-word response as he stepped onto a very snowy Lumen field. “I like it,” Russ said with a smile....
NFL
The Spun

Look: Christmas Photo Of Mac Jones, Girlfriend Went Viral

On Sunday afternoon, Mac Jones and the New England Patriots fell to the Buffalo Bills in a tough divisional contest. Buffalo exacted its revenge on the Patriots following New England’s impressive win in Buffalo just a few weeks ago. With the win, the Bills vaulted into first place in the NFC East – even though they have the same record.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

56K+
Followers
107K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy