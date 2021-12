EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — A 15-year-old from Edina is being hailed by law enforcement as a hero for rushing to the aid of one of her customers at the McDonald's in Eden Prairie. Sydney Raley, who has worked at the fast food chain since the summer, said her Saturday shift started out normally. But with a careful eye while presenting food to guests at the drive-through window, she noticed a woman she was serving didn't look okay.

EDINA, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO