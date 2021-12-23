ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

U of U releases statement on reported racist incidents on campus

By Kiah Armstrong
ABC4
ABC4
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jMzIq_0dU6YdLM00

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A widely circulated Instagram post has recently shed light on reports of Ku Klux Klan activity at the University of Utah campus , and the school has released a statement Wednesday, in response to the reports.

The statement begins by saying, “The University of Utah’s senior leadership team will not tolerate racist or hateful behavior in our community. We have said in the past and will say again, racist and biased behavior at this university is an offense to our entire campus community, particularly our communities of color. These actions will be called out for what they are—behaviors rooted in hate. We will continue to monitor these incidents and will hold identified perpetrators accountable.”

RELATED: Reported hate crime on U of U campus under investigation

The incidents have recently received attention due to an Instagram post reading “University of Utah students walked through residence halls in KKK uniforms and smeared poop on a Black student’s door. Why hasn’t anyone done anything?”

The school goes on to say, “We regret that our process for addressing racist and biased incidents on our campus did not work as we would want it to and accept responsibility for this shortcoming. Here is how the process is supposed to work: The Racist & Bias Incident Response Team (RBIRT) was created in late 2019 to develop a coordinated response to racist and hateful incidents on campus. The committee members depend on the knowledge, infrastructure, and people already in place on our campus. The process is not perfect, but it is deliberative and transparent, and we are committed to making it better. We acknowledge that we need to improve our internal communication and review processes to raise awareness of RBIRT so that we can be more open and timelier in our communication about hateful incidents as they happen on our campus.”

This statement comes almost a month after another hate crime was reported on campus in late September 2021. A university contractor was making a delivery to the loading dock at a residence hall on campus when two students allegedly shouted the N-word out of a window in the room above. The students also reportedly threw sunflower seeds and coffee pods at the contractor.

The University Housing and Residential Education (HRE) also released a statement with plans to re-review similar and previous cases that were reported. The HRE also plans to re-train all HRE staff and student leaders on the U’s Racist and Bias Incident Response Team process.

RELATED: U of U Professor makes Forbes ’30 under 30′ list

As a solution, the school says they will “Create actionable next steps” that will enact meaningful change.

Some of those steps, the University says, include:

  • Conducting a comprehensive audit of racist and biased incidents reported over the past year from Housing & Residential Education (HRE) and across campus.
  • Reviewing the analysis, response and communication for each incident.
  • Releasing an audit report by March 2022 and implementing any recommended changes or additions to our process for addressing racist and hateful incidents.

The statement was signed by U of U president Taylor Randall, Interim Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs Martell Teasley, and Michael Good, Senior Vice President for Health Sciences.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC4

Audit: Utah keeps teachers overall, but first 5 years tricky

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Tiffany Hatch isn’t quite a unicorn, but a new state audit suggests she’s done something nearly half of her teaching cohort hasn’t: stuck it out in the profession. While the audit shows that in 2017 Utah teacher retention was the highest nationally, the turnover of Utah teachers during their first […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Society
Salt Lake City, UT
Society
State
Utah State
Local
Utah Education
Salt Lake City, UT
Education
ABC4

CDC shortens recommended quarantine period for COVID-19

(ABC4) – The CDC has updated and shortened the recommended isolation and quarantine period for people with COVID-19. The recommended time for isolation has changed from 10 days for people with COVID to five days, if asymptomatic. People who test positive should isolate for five days and when they leave isolation, continue to wear a […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#The University Of Utah#Nexstar#Kkk#College#Racism#Ku Klux Klan#Rbirt
ABC4

One year since accidental shooting death of Utah football star Ty Jordan

DENTON, TEXAS (ABC4) – It’s been exactly 365 days since the accidental shooting death of 2020 PAC-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, Ty Jordan, shocked the college football world. Jordan died on December 26, 2020 in Denton, Texas, near the Dallas-Ft. Worth area. He was 19. According to Denton Police Department, they responded to a […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah tourism industry bouncing back from pandemic setbacks

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — As the world nears its third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is at least one industry that is bouncing back — Utah travel and tourism. It’s one of the most profitable industries in the state, contributing $7.07 billion to the economy and supporting thousands of jobs last year, according […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

UHP reporting one fatality, 30 crashes in Southwest Utah

SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – After more than 200 crashes just this past weekend in Utah, highway patrol troopers are warning drivers to stay alert amid another winter storm advisory. UHP Troopers say just in Southwest Utah, about 30 crashes happened over the weekend and with more snow on the way, it’s likely to see that […]
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
ABC4

Bus turns over in Emery County, injuring 20

EMERY COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Late Monday night, a Greyhound Bus crashed traveling west on I-70 near mile marker 112 in Emery County, sending more than half of its passengers to the hospital. According to reports, the bus veered off the right side of the roadway, traveling approximately 100 yards before overturning. Officials say the […]
EMERY COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Jordan School District students receive $30,000 holiday funding from Larry H. Miller Charities

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Larry H. Miller Charities donated $30,000 to the Jordan Education Foundation’s “Christmas for Kids” initiative. The donation, along with contributions from the community, provides gifts, clothing, shoes, hygiene products and other items for 511 students living in the Jordan School District. Accompanied by volunteer chaperones, the students were able to go […]
SANDY, UT
ABC4

Nearly 4,000 power outages reported in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A large power outage is affecting thousands of residents in West Valley City and Taylorsville Monday evening. Around 3,961 customers are estimated to be impacted by the outage. On Friday, a large snow system is currently covering many parts of Utah, with snowfall expected to impact roads and power […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Utah man charged with allegedly running large-scale drug operation in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4 News) A Utah man has been charged with over two dozen felonies after authorities say he ran a large-scale drug operation in Clearfield. Theodore Alexander Starr-Smith, 38, was charged last week with 10 second-degree felony counts of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, two second-degree felony counts of theft by […]
ABC4

WATCH: Choking child saved by member of UDOT

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – A member of UDOT’s Incident Management Team (IMT) and a Utah Highway Patrol Officer helped save a choking child Wednesday night in Draper. IMT member, Robert Bratton, noticed a vehicle swerving erratically into a Maverik Gas station at 14814 S. Minuteman Drive around 7:30 p.m. When Bratton made his way to […]
DRAPER, UT
ABC4

Utah DUI enforcement to increase significantly over the holidays

(ABC4) – From Dec. 15 to Jan. 1, over 145 extra DUI shifts are being worked by 22 different Utah law enforcement agencies statewide. Officers will be extra vigilant, looking to get impaired drivers off the road. “These aren’t just statistics — these are bad decisions that result in violent and horrible and tragic results,” […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
768K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy