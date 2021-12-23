ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Five 49ers named to 2022 Pro Bowl

By Alex Espinoza
95.7 The Game
95.7 The Game
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TrWzl_0dU6YI0D00

A quintet of 49ers stars is headed to the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas.

The NFL announced Pro Bowl rosters Wednesday and San Francisco will be represented by the following players: defensive end Nick Bosa, tackle Trent Williams, wide receiver Deebo Samuel, tight end George Kittle and fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Bosa is tied for third in the NFL with 15 sacks while leading the league with 18 tackles-for-loss and ranking tied for second with four forced fumbles. Williams, who was named to his ninth straight Pro Bowl, recently said Bosa is the “best in the game.”

Samuel has redefined his role as a dual-threat player for the 49ers out of the backfield this year. His 1,088 receiving yards rank sixth in the NFL and he’s hauled in five receiving touchdowns. But he’s also added 269 yards and seven scores on the ground. Samuel’s selection ends an 18-year drought for 49ers receivers in the Pro Bowl, dating back to Terrell Owens’ bid in 2004.

Listen to Bay Area sports talk now on Audacy and shop the latest 49ers team gear

Kittle remains one of the game’s top tight ends and is 150 yards shy of joining Samuel in the 1,000-yard receiving club. If he reaches four digits, the 49ers will have their first pair of players to reach 1,000 yards in the same season since Owens and Jerry Rice did it in 1998. Kittle is also a fierce run-blocker and made his third Pro Bowl despite missing three games this season due to a calf injury.

Juszczyk has made the Pro Bowl for his sixth straight season, including all five years during his career with the 49ers. In Sunday’s 31-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons, Juice showed some nifty footwork while scoring his first touchdown of the year.

The Pro Bowl will be played Sunday, Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium, one week before Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Southern California.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend’s Gameday Outfit Went Viral Yesterday

Life has been good for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the past month. He has America’s Team on a four-game winning streak and in the playoffs for the first time in three years. Dak dazzled with four touchdowns against Washington yesterday. But his girlfriend Natalie Buffett may have...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Steelers were getting beat so badly by the Chiefs that CBS switched to the Raiders taking knees

There’s nothing worse than your favorite NFL team being shifted off of national TV for a more competitive matchup. Pittsburgh Steelers fans had to deal with a lot on Sunday in Week 16 of the season. For starters, the Steelers looked absolutely miserable in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was able to march up and down the field on the Steelers’ defense, while Pittsburgh’s offense labored on all fronts.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Joe Burrow throwing for 525 yards ahead of Chiefs-Bengals showdown

Joe Burrow had a performance for the ages on Sunday during the Cincinnati Bengals’ rout of the Baltimore Ravens, and his showing seems to have caught the attention of plenty of NFL stars. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had clearly caught wind of Burrow’s outing, and had a great reaction during his own post-game interview. Via NFL on CBS, Mahomes had nothing but praise for Burrow, suggesting their Week 17 matchup should be a tight-fought battle.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Rice
Person
Terrell Owens
Person
George Kittle
Person
Trent Williams
The Spun

Cam Newton Sends Clear Message About Matt Rhule

The Carolina Panthers fell to 5-10 after a blowout loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. Fans were upset with the Panthers performance. As well as head coach Matt Rhule’s decision to ride with a two-quarterback system. Both Cam Newton and Sam Darnold saw time behind center in the game.
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll dumbfounded by crucial Russell Wilson, Jason Myers gaffes

The Seattle Seahawks got officially eliminated from the playoff race with a 25-24 loss at home to the Chicago Bears in Week 16. But even with the Seahawks‘ chances to make the trip to the postseason already extremely dim regardless of the outcome of that game, losing to the Bears in front of their home fans was a bitter pill to swallow for Pete Carroll, who spent some time talking about the errors and missed opportunities by Russell Wilson and Jason Myers.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans lost it after Bill Belichick gave a classically snarky answer about his New Year's resolution

Bill Belichick was not feeling any lingering holiday warmth following the New England Patriots’ 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 on Sunday. He and the Patriots lost control of the AFC East, with Buffalo likely to finish at No. 1 in the division. So when Belichick faced a kind-spirited question about his New Year’s resolution, the Patriots typically-grumpy coach exercised all his remaining patience to table the question for next week.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowl#49ers#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#Juice#Southern
The Big Lead

5 NFL Coaches Most Likely to Be Fired After This Season

The NFL season is rapidly drawing to a close, which means some teams are gearing up for the postseason, while others are shifting their focus to the offseason. It also means we're just a few weeks away from some head coaches getting fired. The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Honest Admission After Browns Game

On Saturday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers survived an ugly game against the Cleveland Browns to walk out with a 24-22 win. Unfortunately, it seems like star quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a setback. A Packers offensive lineman stepped on Rodgers’ broken toe during the game and he appeared to be in significant pain.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Stefon Diggs, Josh Allen ruthlessly taunted Patriots fans

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs both had big games against the New England Patriots on Sunday, and the Buffalo Bills stars let the home fans hear about it. Diggs caught a touchdown to put the Bills up 17-7 late in the second quarter. He celebrated by pointing at several different Patriots fans and telling one to “shut the f— up.” TV cameras picked up on the audio. You can see the clip below, but beware that it contains inappropriate language:
NFL
95.7 The Game

95.7 The Game

San Francisco, CA
442
Followers
1K+
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from the Bay Area, including the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco 49ers, Giants and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/957thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy