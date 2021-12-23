Five 49ers named to 2022 Pro Bowl

A quintet of 49ers stars is headed to the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas.

The NFL announced Pro Bowl rosters Wednesday and San Francisco will be represented by the following players: defensive end Nick Bosa, tackle Trent Williams, wide receiver Deebo Samuel, tight end George Kittle and fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Bosa is tied for third in the NFL with 15 sacks while leading the league with 18 tackles-for-loss and ranking tied for second with four forced fumbles. Williams, who was named to his ninth straight Pro Bowl, recently said Bosa is the “best in the game.”

Samuel has redefined his role as a dual-threat player for the 49ers out of the backfield this year. His 1,088 receiving yards rank sixth in the NFL and he’s hauled in five receiving touchdowns. But he’s also added 269 yards and seven scores on the ground. Samuel’s selection ends an 18-year drought for 49ers receivers in the Pro Bowl, dating back to Terrell Owens’ bid in 2004.

Kittle remains one of the game’s top tight ends and is 150 yards shy of joining Samuel in the 1,000-yard receiving club. If he reaches four digits, the 49ers will have their first pair of players to reach 1,000 yards in the same season since Owens and Jerry Rice did it in 1998. Kittle is also a fierce run-blocker and made his third Pro Bowl despite missing three games this season due to a calf injury.

Juszczyk has made the Pro Bowl for his sixth straight season, including all five years during his career with the 49ers. In Sunday’s 31-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons, Juice showed some nifty footwork while scoring his first touchdown of the year.

The Pro Bowl will be played Sunday, Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium, one week before Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Southern California.