Suspect Arrested In Murder Of Chucky Trill

James Edward Thomas | Source: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office

A man suspected of shooting and killing Houston rapper Chucky Trill in March was arrested in Atlanta on Wednesday (December 22).

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said authorities arrested James Edward Thomas and charged him with malice murder and aggravated assault charges . Chucky, real name Corey Detiege, was shot and killed on I-85 on March 5.

Law enforcement officials took Thomas into custody as he exited a plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. He’s currently behind bars without bond, according to officials. More than nine months after the killing, there’s no certainty regarding why Chucky was the target.

The 33-year-old had left an Atlanta club as he was in town for All-Star Weekend when a vehicle pulled alongside the one he was traveling in and opened fire. Authorities arrived to the scene and discovered Chucky suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics would rush him to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

