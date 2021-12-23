ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osprey shot in Cape Coral found with pellet lodged in chest

By Katelyn Massarelli
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – An osprey was found with a pellet lodged in her chest after being shot in Cape Coral.

Veterinarians with the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) said the adult female Osprey was admitted on Monday. The osprey was found with blood on her chest.

A deep wound at the base of her neck was found by veterinarians. They said x-rays confirmed a pellet was lodged at the center of her chest.

One of the osprey’s toes also had a healed fracture, according to CROW. She was given anti-inflammatory and pain medications along with antibiotics.

Veterinarians with the wildlife hospital said they flushed, cleaned, and bandaged the wound. Hospital staff will closely monitor her infection and continue to treat her under supportive care.

IN THIS ARTICLE
