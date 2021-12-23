Second half surge helps West Virginia roll past YSU

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia (WKBN) – West Virginia used a second half surge to roll past Youngstown State 82-52 in non-conference men’s basketball action at the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday night.

The Mountaineers started the game connecting on 2-18 field goal attempts, taking a one-point lead into halftime at 24-23.

However, the Mountaineers went on a 19-5 run in the second half to take control for good in their eleventh win of the season.

YSU had its’ five-win streak snapped.

Chris Shelton scored a team-high 13 points for the Penguins. Michael Akuchie tallied 11, while Jamir Thomas added eight points off the bench.

WVU was led by senior Sean McNeil who tallied 23 points. Taz Sherman added 16, while Malik Curry also reached double-figures with 12.

With the win, West Virginia improves to 11-1.

Youngstown State drops to 7-4 on the campaign. The Penguins return to action Dec. 30 on the road at Detroit at 7 p.m.

