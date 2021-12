Dr. Dre is one step closer to finalizing his divorce from his estranged wife Nicole Young — with the music mogul handing over his financial records for her to review. According to court documents obtained by Radar, Dre and Nicole have exchanged all the required bank statements and tax documents. They also both filled out an income and expense declaration detailing what they bring in per month and how much they spent.

INCOME TAX ・ 4 HOURS AGO