ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Gunna Drops $305K On Bored Aped NFT & Gets Tattoo To Cement Purchase

By Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
HipHopDX.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGunna is the latest rapper to purchase a Bored Ape NFT. In a video posted to Instagram, Gunna can be seen buying the NFT via Moonpay, and naming his ape Butta. He even celebrated the occasion by getting the same ape tattooed on his leg. The purchase made for...

hiphopdx.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Diddy’s Twins, 14, Look So Grown Up While Rocking Matching Sweatsuits — Photo

Diddy’s girls Jessie and D’Lila showcased their sporty styles as they twinned in blue tracksuits. Diddy’s twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs, 14, proved they are quite the fashionistas in an artsy new Instagram snapshot posted to their joint account on Nov. 29. The duo looked ultra-cool while rocking blue tracksuits with white tops and slate grey New York Yankee ballcaps and two-toned sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye
Person
Gunna
Person
Lil Baby
hotnewhiphop.com

DaniLeigh Shades DaBaby In Baby Picture Caption

DaniLeigh appears to be healing from her tumultuous year, which included the birth of her first daughter and the drama that ensued following her arrival. In case you haven't been keeping up, rapper DaBaby, the father of Dani's child, kicked the singer out of his home a few weeks ago and filmed the incident on Instagram Live. In the days since that situation escalated, Dani has been sharing adorable pictures of her little girl and in the latest photo she shared to Instagram, she posted a shady caption toward her rapper baby daddy, calling him out oh-so-subtly.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Fabolous Finally Goes Public With Diddy Party Confession

Most people want to go to a celebrity afterparty to rub shoulders and mingle with whichever stars are in the house. Fabolous has been to several events in his day, but it appears he feels some of those parties weren’t all they were cracked up to be. The Brooklyn rapper...
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Sneaky Link In Distress? Lil Baby Seemingly Slams Saweetie For Fueling Rumor He’s Been Smashing Her To Icy Girl Smithereens & Provoking THIS Petty Quavo Reaction

Last night there was NO rest being had between rapper Lil Baby, Saweetie, and their fans after the ‘Tap In’ rapper shared a photo on Instagram that sent the internet spiraling with more dating rumors. Not only that — the fan chatter possibly caused some friction between these two stars after Lil Baby seemingly slammed Saweetie for sharing the suspicious photo in tweets!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Nft#Moonpay#Little Alley Steakhouse#Instagram Story
thatgrapejuice.net

Saweetie Launches #IcyChainChallenge To Clap Back at Performance Critics

If turning the sour to sweet was a superpower, it’s one Saweetie would flex in earnest. The GRAMMY nominee is tap, tap, tapping into her marketing bag by launching a social media challenge in an attempt to redirect recent negative press. See the what and how below…. As has...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

North West, 8, & Baby Sister Chicago, 3, Bond While Playing With Dolls In Adorable TikTok

Playtime! Kim Kardashian’s kiddos enjoyed their giant toy collection in a video on mom and daughter North’s joint TikTok. North West, 8, seemed like she was loving big sister duty while playing dolls with little sister Chicago, 3, on Dec. 13. North — Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest child — narrated the scene, leading the dolls from the family’s lavish Christmas tree to “the park”, which was just another well-decorated corner of the house. In the mirror, you could catch a glimpse of a smiling Chicago, who was all bundled up in her PJs. The dolls celebrated the end of their adventure by treating themselves to some Jolly Ranchers, which were promptly returned to the candy dish. “We’re having so much fun,” North wrote in the caption.
CELEBRITIES
republic-online.com

Cardi B hails her 'sexy and tasty' Whipshots

Cardi B loves her "sexy and tasty" Whipshots. The chart-topping rap star recently launched her new brand - a vodka-infused whipped cream - and Cardi insists that the product chimes perfectly with her own outlook on life. Cardi, 29, told Billboard: "I’m not really a hardcore liquor-drinking person. And I...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Jayda Cheaves Explains Why She & Lil Baby Aren't Together Anymore

It's been a chaotic week over at the Quality Control building. Rumors exploded on the Internet in late November that Lil Baby dropped $100K on Saweetie during a shopping spree. Then, the ICY GRL rapper fueled the rumors after posting a picture of her with a "mystery man" that many believed to be Lil Baby. Of course, Baby and Quavo, who is Saweetie's ex, are labelmates, so naturally, that would be an awkward scenario. However, Quavo's suggestion to "swap it out" earned some attention from Lil Baby's child's mom, Jayda Cheaves.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

‘I’m So In Love!’ Lil Uzi Gifts Girlfriend JT A $300K McLaren 720S For Her Birthday, Rents Out Amusement Park

Some of us can’t even get a McChicken or Mcnugget from these men but our good sis JT got a brand new 2022 McLaren 720S from her boo Uzi!. City Girls rapper, JT, just celebrated her 29th birthday and her boyfriend, Lil Uzi Vert, made sure her day was very special. The birthday festivities started off with a simple birthday dinner then escalated from there. At dinner JT had a heartfelt card waiting on her with details of what to expect for her gift. Uzi had cute hand-drawn images on the card as well as a heart and rocket, indicating that she would now be able to jet off into the sunset. Inside the card was a pair of keys to her brand new whip waiting outside the restaurant!
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Peewee Longway Shares New Single "Starve"

Peewee Longway's hustle never stops. The Atlanta rapper has been having an eventful year with plenty of music for his fans to enjoy. He teamed up with Cassius Jar earlier this year for Longway Sinatra 2 before joining forces with Waw*Mart for their collaborative project, M.B.M. Needless to say, Peewee has tons of music in the stash that he's been slowly unloading on his fans. And it seems likely that this momentum will get carried into the new year.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Soulja Boy Claims Other Rappers Followed Kanye West in Dropping Him From Their Songs

Soulja Boy is pointing his finger at Kanye West after other rappers supposedly dropped him from their songs. During a recent Instagram Live session, the rapper confirmed that Stunna 4 Vegas and Lil Yachty removed his verses from their songs — following Ye’s move on the DONDA cut “Remote Control.” “Kanye West, Lil Yachty and Stunna 4 Vegas: y’all got me f*cked up,” Soulja Boy said. “This is a PSA. This is a public service announcement. None of you rappers call my phone no more, please. I’m begging y’all.”
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent & French Montana Make Peace - Thanks To 'BMF' TV Series

50 Cent has made many enemies in Hip Hop over the years, but one former foe is willing to bury the hatchet. During an interview with Drink Champs on Thursday (December 2), French Montana declared he had no more issues with the Queens mogul, all thanks to one of 50’s hit TV shows.
TV SHOWS
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Posts Intimate Photo With Virgil Abloh After His Tragic Death

Rappers have been citing Virgil Abloh as an inspiration for years. His combination of streetwear expertise and unmatched creativity led to artist wearing his clothes and sneakers regularly. Young Thug was one of Virgil's primary customers, and more importantly, good friends. After Abloh passed away on Sunday (Nov. 28), many...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy