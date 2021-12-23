Gunna Drops $305K On Bored Aped NFT & Gets Tattoo To Cement Purchase

Playtime! Kim Kardashian’s kiddos enjoyed their giant toy collection in a video on mom and daughter North’s joint TikTok. North West, 8, seemed like she was loving big sister duty while playing dolls with little sister Chicago, 3, on Dec. 13. North — Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest child — narrated the scene, leading the dolls from the family’s lavish Christmas tree to “the park”, which was just another well-decorated corner of the house. In the mirror, you could catch a glimpse of a smiling Chicago, who was all bundled up in her PJs. The dolls celebrated the end of their adventure by treating themselves to some Jolly Ranchers, which were promptly returned to the candy dish. “We’re having so much fun,” North wrote in the caption.
