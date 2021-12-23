Genshin Impact Philanemo Mushroom locations and how to farm Philanemo Mushrooms

This galette nearly bursts at the seams with mushroomy goodness. Instead of piling raw mushrooms directly onto pastry, sautéing them in advance cooks away some of their water content and concentrates their flavors. The humble cremini is like a button mushroom’s wiser older sibling, with a slightly earthier flavor. Then oyster mushrooms impart an even richer quality, making a great accent. Swooshed beneath the mushrooms, garlicky goat cheese (aka chèvre) adds a tangy, rich undertone. Meanwhile, nutty and aromatic Gruyère gets along great with both the mushrooms and shallots. And that cornmeal-speckled pastry? It’s made with Greek yogurt for an extra-tender crumb. This recipe makes two disks. Why do all the work of making dough, only to end up with one crust? I love having the extra pastry in the freezer for impromptu entertaining, or if I’m in a pinch for a meal. Make any savory galette with the extra disk: Swap in fresh tomato slices and sautéed garlic for the mushrooms, make an all-leek version, or load it with wilted winter greens and add a couple eggs toward the end, shakshuka-style.

