Five 49ers selected to Pro Bowl

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers have five players selected to this year’s Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, defensive lineman Nick Bosa , fullback Kyle Juszcyk , tight end George Kittle , wide receiver Deebo Samuel , and offensive lineman Trent Williams , the team announced Wednesday.

Five selections is the most the 49ers have had on starting Pro Bowl roster since 2013 when they had nine.

Eight alternates were named to the Pro Bowl roster: linebacker Fred Warner , defensive lineman Arik Armstead , running back Trenton Cannon , center Alex Mack , offensive lineman Laken Tomlinson , defensive back Jimmie Ward , and punter Mitch Wishnowsky.

Nick Bosa

Bosa is coming off a shortened season in 2020 when he tore his ACL and played in only two games. The third-year defensive end recorded a career-high 15.0 sacks, which ranks third in the NFL.

This is Bosa’s second Pro Bowl selection after being selected as a rookie in 2019.

Bosa’s 15.0 sacks ranks fifth-most in 49ers history — with three games still to go.

George Kittle

Although he missed three games in October due to injury, Kittle has managed to earn his third Pro Bowl selection.

The 2019 All-Pro tight end has a team-high 63 catches for 850 yards and six touchdowns.

Kittle missed the Pro Bowl last season after missing half of the 16-game season due to injury.

Trent Williams

Williams has notched his ninth Pro Bowl selection and second straight since joining the 49ers in 2020 — after missing the entire 2019 season with Washington to treat a cancer in his head .

This past offseason, the 49ers extended Williams with a contract totaling $138 million to remain with the team until 2026, which made the him the highest-paid offensive lineman in history, according to NFL.com.

Williams received a 98.5 overall grade by Pro Football Focus , which is first among all NFL players not just linemen.

Deebo Samuel

In his first Pro Bowl season, Samuel has led the 49ers with 1,088 receiving yards, which is sixth among all NFL players.

Samuel recorded five receiving touchdowns to go along with seven rushing scores on 39 carries and 269 rushing yards.

Seven rushing touchdowns is the most of any wide receiver since the NFL merger in 1966.

Kyle Juszcyk

Juszcyk has now made his sixth straight trip to the Pro Bowl — fifth straight with San Francisco.

The fullback’s numbers aren’t eye-popping, but Juszcyk has proven his value as an all-around player.

He has recorded 25 catches for 242 yards and a touchdown — adding 8 carries for 22 yards and a score.

San Francisco currently sits in an NFC playoff spot at sixth place with an 8-6 record.

The team heads to Tennessee to play the Titans next on Thursday night with kickoff at 5:20 p.m. PT.

