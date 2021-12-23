ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Help me, help me,’ pleads one of many Wisconsin nurses overwhelmed with COVID cases among unvaccinated

By Duaa Israr
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 5 days ago

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — Nurses are feeling overworked as COVID cases continue to rise. Many say the increase in unvaccinated patients is affecting their mental health.

“Help me, help me,” said Laura Nessler, a traveling nurse who has been treating people with COVID since February of 2020. “Help me fight this. Help all my other co-workers, my doctor friends, my nurses,” said Nessler.

Nessler said she saw more people die in the first month of COVID than throughout her 31 years career.

“And it would not be unusual to have three or four codes a night. And those people would not survive,”Nessler said.

There often is nothing nurses can do for patients who haven’t been vaccinated.

“They come in usually too late and too sick,” she said.

Nessler is not the only one asking people to get vaccinated.

“I know that sometimes when I say goodbye to these people, I’m never going to see them again because they’re going to die,” said Sue Wolfe, an emergency room nurse at UW Health.

Wolfe made a video on Facebook, asking COVID positive people to stay out of waiting rooms.

“I find it frustrating. I get angry,” said Wolfe.

These nurses feel defeated.

“You get tired of seeing people die, you really do. Watching somebody die from something preventable, in a lot of cases,” said Nessler.

In a report published by the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses, nearly 66% of critical-care nurses have thought about quitting.

Unvaccinated patients come in with politicized views, Nessler said, making it harder for her to do her job.

“The illness doesn’t care. It doesn’t care what number you put after it, or who you voted for, or anything else,” said Nessler.

Many COVID patients are at the hospital for extended periods of time.

“We’re seeing them for weeks and months on time staying at the hospital,” Nessler said.

And many nurses are overworked.

“This is my second 16-hour shift this week. I’m finally leaving. I came in at 2 in the morning. It’s 7 at night,” Wolfe said.

Nessler says once her contract is over, she may retire because of the toll treating COVID patients have taken on her.

“It doesn’t change the way I take care of them; it just wears on you after a while,” said Nessler.

Cases are expected to rise during the holidays, and with ICU beds already at capacity, nurses feel there is no relief in sight.

Comments / 4

Jim Chick
5d ago

i feel for u our son is a nurse sees this everyday has worked in cov. ward sometimes we can see it in his eyes stay strong take a deep breath your doing a great job

